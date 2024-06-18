“This Is the Best Decision for Her”: Despite Elaine Thompson-Herah Opting out of 200M Sprint at the Olympics, Fans Hopeful of a Fine Season

With the Paris Olympics knocking on the doors, there have been multiple events going on, helping athletes in their preparation. While some have performed admirably, others, such as Elaine Thompson-Herah, have shown little promise heading into such a major season.

The five-time Olympic gold winner did not have the season debut her supporters were hoping for, and according to a recent X article by Track & Field Gazette, she has not registered for the 200-meter sprint at the Jamaican Olympic Trials. This update, however, did not surprise many admirers, as the majority of them want her to have a successful season and avoid injury while pushing her body.

The Jamaican sprinter competed in the USATF NYC Grand Prix, but her 100-meter stint was cut short when officials escorted her from the stadium because she was unable to walk out on her own.

There has been only a single statement from the track star since her injury scare, but she has just entered the 100-meter sprint at the Jamaican Olympic Trials.

Fans weren’t concerned by her decision not to defend her 200-meter Olympic gold medal, as she has accomplished a lot in her career and has nothing to prove about her abilities.

Given the circumstances, this is the best decision for her. The last time she ran the 200m was April of 2023 & she currently doesn’t have a Olympic Qualifying time for the event.

I think the biggest question mark is her health for the Olympic Trials to make Top 3. — Khuwayne Linton (@thekhuwayne) June 17, 2024

This admirer is relieved that she isn’t overworking herself, as that might be hard on her physique.

Good decision. Running rounds of the 100m and 200m would take a toll on her body, especially if she’s not 100% healthy. — Alexis J Butler (@jalexia1) June 17, 2024

This admirer had similar concerns.

Let’s hope she does not get hurt even further. Not even an Olympic medal is worth that. — Glen McDaniel (@glenmcdaniel) June 17, 2024

Aside from other fans’ concerns, this user believes the sprinter will make a comeback.

Oh my gosh. But ups and downs. She’ll come back eventually. — Nancy Thuo/More Than A Conqueror (@_wacinga) June 17, 2024

According to this fan, the athlete’s fortunes have altered dramatically after the Tokyo Olympics.

She hasn’t been the same since that Olympic year. I hope she gets better. — TKF (@TheKeyFiles) June 17, 2024

The track world expects Elaine to have an efficient season; however, Team Jamaica is in a difficult situation. Many of their top athletes have been struggling ahead of the Paris Olympics, but one Olympian has made waves in her first race.

Unlike Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens her season with a successful stint

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s fall has cast doubt on many Jamaican supporters ahead of the Paris Olympics. Despite her peers’ lack of performance, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce starred in the JAAA Olympic French Foray 3 at the National Stadium, where she successfully launched her season in the 100-meter category.

She ran an 11.15 with a 0.8 tailwind, yet she was far ahead of her competitors. The time may appear slow, but it is feedback for the Jamaican athlete, who is looking for a storybook finale to her illustrious track career.

Shelly-Ann will now compete directly in the Jamaican Olympic Trials, which will be a sight to witness, as she will only have to clear one stage before the Paris Olympics.