Duane Crespo Wins the Heavyweight Category Against Logan Greenhalgh at Power Slap 6

One of the most brutal combat sports of all is back. The Power Slap 6 is live, which is The Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2: Power Slap 6. The event is presented by Monster Energy and is being held at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.

With numerous matches completed and winners going home showcasing impressive slaps, another match saw drama between two of the greats.

In the heavyweight category of 206-265 pounds, the slap was between the 2nd and 5th best in the world. The Power Slap 6 witnessed a match between Duane Crespo and Logan Greenhalgh, with Crespo going home with a win.

Crespo, aka the Iron Giant, holds a record of 4-2 in power slaps. He is also a coach and holds the 2nd rank in the heavyweight category in the world. Logan ‘Killshot’, on the other hand, is ranked 5th in the world in the heavyweight category.

Logan took the first strike at the power slap after winning the toss. He landed a good slap against Crespo. However, nothing could put Crespo down. After three rounds of the match, Crespo won the heavyweight category, leaving Logan behind.

The slapfights are getting intense, and viewers are getting their money’s worth at the arena as athletes throw banter at each other.

Legends arrive at the Power Slap 6

Apart from the athletes who came to take part in the power slap competition, the event also saw some of the greats mark their presence. People saw NBA legends Charles Barkley, former bodybuilder Flex Lewis, and Tom Hardy watching the biggest and most brutal combat sport.