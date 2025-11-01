Spike Lee Says Knicks Are Ready to Break 52-Year Title Drought

Being one of, if not the biggest, Knicks fans, Spike Lee supports his favorite team through thick and thin. However, entering the 2025-26 season, this team finally appears to be a championship contender. Lee revealed his thoughts on the Knicks’ chances of contention.

He was just a child when the Knicks won their last championships in 1970 and 1973. He even has the original championship banner from the 1970 Finals hanging in his house.

Recalling his visits to the old Garden, Lee opens up about believing in the Knicks. Memories of being there at the Garden to watch the Knicks win the 1970 title in game 7 fuel his belief that the team can win again, after 52 years. He wants to be on the street for their next title, celebrating with other fans.

“I’m on board, like my brother from the Bronx, boogie town. This is the year,” Lee said, agreeing with fellow Knicks supporter Fat Joe. He noted how Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum both suffered torn Achilles, weakening the Eastern Conference. This makes it easier for the Knicks to end their 52-year title drought.

Fat Joe explained his reasoning behind believing this could be the championship season. He said, “The bench is stocked up, the starting 5 is amazing.” He did also address the team’s early struggles, saying it’s the consequence of playing with a different system under new head coach Mike Brown.

In particular, Fat Joe pointed out how Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled to play Brown’s style so far. KAT had just 8 points against the Bucks and is averaging 17 ppg to start the season.

If he can’t get his season back on track, it will be tough for the Knicks to contend. He’s an integral part of their offensive identity and will be crucial during the regular season and playoffs. He stepped up in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 24.8 ppg and 12.2 rpg.

This is very much a championship or bust season for the Knicks, as Monica McNutt pointed out. After losing to the Pacers in the ECF, in a series that rekindled Lee’s beef with Reggie Miller, the Knicks have to take the next step.

If the Knicks don’t make a Finals run this season, there could be major changes to this core. Spike and Fat Joe will be cheering them on throughout the season as they navigate Brown’s new system and overcome a tough 2-2 start.