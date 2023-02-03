Warzone 2: The New RPK Killer Sakin MG Loadout by Warzone 2 Guru is the One Loadout you Need!

The newest Warzone 2 Sakin MG Loadout by JoeWo has the potential to kill the RPK meta. Find out the attachments for the gun below.

The Sakin MG can be a rival to the RPK Meta with the right buid. With Season 2 around the corner, JoeWo uploaded a meta Sakin loadout with the right attachments to balance out the gun’s inconsistencies, making it a beast. This article will exclusively discuss this loadout and point out why we use certain attachments in the build.

The New RPK Meta Killer Saking MG Loadout in Warzone 2 by JoeWo

Sakin MG

Optic – SZ Holotherm

– SZ Holotherm Ammunition – 7.62 High Velocity

– 7.62 High Velocity Laser – FSS OLE-V

– FSS OLE-V Underbarrel – Bruen Warrior LMG

– Bruen Warrior LMG Muzzle – ZLR Talon 5

For the first attachment we will use the most OP Optic currently in the game which is the SZ Holotherm. It lets us see through smokes, which is still not fixed. Plus the sights on this Optic are pretty clear for tracking enemies. The 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition is used solely to increase the bullet velocity of the gun, resulting in faster TTK.

The third attachment is an FSS OLE-V Laser. This attachment almost makes this gun an Assault Rifle. It gives us a quicker ADS and sprint-to-fire speed along with increased aiming stability. We will also use an Underbarrel. Th best choice would be the Bruen Warrior LMG. This attachment offers recoil stabilization and aiming stability; definitely a must have to increase the handling of the LMG.

The last attachment is the Coupe De Grace of the loadout. The ZLR Talon 5 offers sound suppression, reocil stabilization, bullet velocity and damage range, it does everything right. Since this is an LMG loadout, we recommend running a drill charge to flush out buildings and a smoke grenade for quick escape. In addition, the Recon Perk Package is the best for this. However, you can also use the Weapon’s Specialist to equip a short range weapon such as the Fennec.

That is all you need to know about this loadout. Check out JoeWo’s Channel for more Warzone 2 videos!

