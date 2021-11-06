Stockholm Major Semifinal : Heroic faces G2, while Gambit faces NaVi in the most awaited semifinal matchups of the new decade.

Stockholm major semifinal start today after a series of tumultuous scrims. Heroic, G2, Gambit and NaVi go through for a chance at ultimate glory in CSGO professional circuit.

Counter strike global offensive majors are always something to look out for in the Esports world. Stories of victory and heartbreaks as one team rises to glory while the other prepares itself to rise again from the ashes.

Natus Vincere and Gambit Esports swept their Titleholders Stage quarterfinal matches Friday, completing the sector for Saturday’s semifinals at the PGL Major Stockholm. G2 and Heroic did the same on Thursday quarters matchups.

Natus Vincere (NaVi) knocked out Team Vitality and Gambit defeated FURIA Esports, both by 2-0 scores. Navi and Gambit will bully-off in one semifinal and Heroic and G2 Esports will scrim against the other.

Semifinal matchups started today at Stockholm major.

NaVi won both its charts against Vitality in close fashion, 16-11 on Dust II and 16-13 on Nuke. Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy of Russia had an enormous day for NaVi, leading all players with 50 kills and a 22 kill difference from Vitality.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut carried Vitality with 44 kills.

Gambit demanded overtime for a 19-17 palm on Conflagration before finishing off FURIA with a 16-10 triumph on Underpass. Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov and Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov scored 48 kills all for Gambit, with sh1ro posting a +12 kill difference.

G2 Esports on the other hand decimated NiP after a massive performance from Niko. Heroic and Virtus pro had a really close matchup but eventually, Heroic came out on top after a clean performance from Amanek.

We have tried to predict the outcome of the semifinals before the final results roll in.

Heroic vs G2 at Stockholm major Semifinal.

G2 with Niko is probably one of the most powerful rosters on paper apart from NaVi. Mechanical Gods reign the team of 5 that is still vying for their hand at Major title.

Heroic on the other hand is composed of very skilful and young players. Stavn, Cadian and Refrezh are the ones who will always try to flank the enemy.

Refrezh flanked the enemy team in every game. These people are prodigies in the eSports world, with a bright future ahead of them.

💥Who is going to celebrate after the first semifinal? 🏆The duel between @heroicgg and @G2esports will start in 1h30m.#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/kwVNo53Kqc — PGL (@pglesports) November 6, 2021

Though G2 is a very mechanically sound team, who likes to start off things with Inferno and Mirage. But, a map ban and Momentum shift on the side of Heroic will alter the game entirely.

It is very difficult to make a bid on who will win. But, considering the prior stats, we might have to go with Heroic on this. But do not discount Niko on a good day.

NaVi vs Gambit in Stockholm major Semifinal.

Gambit Esports had relatively meagre spoils to collect throughout the tournament. They barely made it to the quarterfinals after hitting multiple overtimes against Furia. There was no one particular to look out for or enticing enough to watch them frag.

Natus Vincere’s matchup against Vitality is a whole other story. Rookie B1t and mechanical God s1mple heavily defended and destroyed enemies at chokepoints in de- Nuke. While Perfecto, the Ak God, destroyed vitality singlehandedly in the Dust Map.

The support for NaVi is immense as indicated by the online stats released on Twitter yesterday. PGL broke their own records for concurrent online viewership.

The second semifinals will be massacre and slug-fest. Navi will walk over Gambit if they fail to resist the NaVi aggression in the early stages of the game.

To sum up, we are expecting to see a NaVi take on Heroic in the Finals, as could not be any other way.

