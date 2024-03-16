Adin Ross Deletes His 100000-Strong Community Group “Adin Loyals” From X Following Recent Backlash

Fans were recently shocked and surprised to realize that the X (formerly Twitter) community group Adin Loyals has been wiped off the internet. Adin Ross is a highly celebrated Kick streamer known for taking the industry by storm, especially after joining Kick.com. He is also known to have one of the strongest and most loyal online community groups, Adin Loyals.

The group grew to become one of the largest of its kind and was estimated to have around 90k to 100k members. The streaming sensation used the community group to personally engage with all his fans and provide all the necessary and extra details about his streams and plans that regular people would not know.

However, based on information provided by several sources on the internet including DramaAlert, the 100,000-strong community was recently deleted. It came as a surprise when a few sources speculated that the 23-year-old deleting the community group resulted from all the recent backlashes he had endured.

Two of the major controversies the Kick streamer had to face recently are his comments on the Ryan Garcia situation and his involvement in the Tate Brothers’ arrests. Ryan Garcia, a professional boxer recently came up with startling accusations about witnessing s*xual assault at the Bohemian Grove. While several celebrities reached out for support, a few including Adin Ross questioned his mental health. However, the situation soon went south when fans questioned Adin back and claimed that the SA could be linked to people Ryan called the “Elites”.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old recently went on to leak sensitive information about Andrew Tate that allegedly led to his arrest in Romania. Even after Adin Ross apologized for the situation on live stream, the online community refused to forgive the streamer and held him responsible for the chaos.

How did fans react to Adin Loyals getting deleted?

Fans were disappointed and shocked as they could not understand why Adin Ross was forced to delete the community group. People were confused about the incident and some wondered if it was a mistake. At the same time, a few sources on X including Yoxics pulled up a live stream clip of the streamer claiming that he would never delete his community group under any circumstances. Interestingly, Adin was heard on the stream saying, “I will not ever delete this community… they (fans) only come at me when I am inconsistent… It’s only a push, at the end of the day, you guys will only come at me when I am inconsistent.”

Considering how highly Adin thinks of his fans, people questioned why the Kick star decided to isolate himself in his time of need. They also tried to dig up for reasons and came up with several speculations. A few commenters stated how he was hiding from the FBI because they were after him for doxing allegations that occurred from the community group. While a few people called the streamer a “Power Freak” and claimed he wanted fans to only say what he liked.