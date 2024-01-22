Adin Ross, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat Recreated the Famous Spider-Man Meme on Speed’s Birthday

Adin David Ross, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr, and Kai Carlo Cenat III are currently the three titans of the streaming world and it imploded when they came together on Speed’s birthday. IShowSpeed’s birthday was fun as the three streamers recreated the iconic ‘Spider-Man pointing at each other meme.’ The meme received all sorts of significance during the quarantine. Still, it finally got acknowledged even by Marvel when Spider-Man No Way Home was released when Spider-Men from three different universes pointed at each other in the movie.

Advertisement

The streamers recreated that iconic meme together beside the pool of Speed’s house. This was the best way to culminate the years of waiting. The trio always wanted to meet each other but their schedules did not align or there were other issues. Now that they got together, they decided to create one of the most iconic memes in the world.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ControllerByRap/status/1749243040722718839?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In addition to the iconic celebration, Adin Ross also gifted Speed a $150,000 watch from Jacob & Co’s CR7 Limited Edition. This not only made Speed’s birthday but the reactions and the celebrations were worth watching for the people tuning in. However, the celebrations did not stop even after gifts and the finger-pointing as Speed might have made a blunder.

The Day went South as IShowSpeed Farted on a Girl’s Face

The day would be fun and exciting for the people present until things turned south. A girl introduced herself to the people and the stream but IShowSpeed would go on to embarrass himself as he farted in front of a girl for no apparent reason. The stream turned awkward while Kai and Adin were feeling awkward and embarrassed to be in the same room. The stream was astonished and so was everyone present in the room as Adin got up and created some separation from Speed. Soon, Kai followed Adin Ross too.

The online community and Speed’s followers exclaimed that Speed loses all sense when he is in front of girls and this was another one of those moments. The clips went viral on X and people were shocked at his behavior and wondered how and why he would do such a thing. In addition, a lot of fans criticized Speed’s behavior and the people who kept watching him despite his erratic behaviors.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barbieonmywrist/status/1749212161576980860?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Shadowiscold/status/1749240028377620856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Speed is a huge name in streaming and he has a legion of followers. However, even they think that this behavior is unjustified. However, the stream turned less awkward and reverted to normal when Adin Ross and Kai apologized for the behavior of IShowSpeed.