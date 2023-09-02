“I am actually scanned in the f**king game” – Kai Cenat announces that he has been scanned and could be featured in NBA 2k24

Kai Carlo Cenat III popularly called just Kai Cenat is currently one of the top-most personalities in the live-streaming world. Besides live streaming for more than 6 million followers on Twitch, he is also a well-known YouTuber with over 8 million subscribers across two channels. In his latest stream, Kai Cenat revealed that he might be featured in NBA 2k24.

Kai Cenat fans are very familiar with his comedy-concentrated live streams and daily vlogs on YouTube. He is known to have a very amicable approach, which seemingly got him in trouble a few weeks back. An unorganized meet and greet and giveaway event at the Union Square Garden got him arrested on August 4, 2023. Multiple charges were pressed against him for inciting a riot and for unlawful assembly.

Let’s dive in to see if Kai Cenat is going to be a part of NBA 2k24.

Kai Cenat might be featured in NBA 2k24

NBA 2k24 is an upcoming video by 2k games. The game is set for an initial release on September 8, 2023. NBA 2k games have included multiple celebrities like J. Cole, Jack Harlow, and Lil Durk in their previous versions. Nevertheless, the upcoming edition might feature Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat revealed the news with excitement stating that he had a surprise for all his followers. Kai initially exclaimed, “Look what happened, look what I did, look at your boy,” before proceeding to show a clip on his cellphone and explaining that he got scanned into NBA 2K24. He also claimed it felt amazing to jump from playing 2k to actually being scanned in the f**king game.

Kai proceeded to thank all his fans for making him what he is today, and added that he had the highest view count of 100k viewers on 2k when it launched. Moreover, he also thanked his audience on the stream and said, “It’s because of you all ni**as”. Kai added a few more details about 2k24 stating that there is also something bad that needs to be known. He said that he was allowed to get scanned for the game but the 2k24 team also let him know that he needed to stick with his height.

According to the 2k24 team, if Kai Cenat fails to stick to his height he will not be featured in the final copy. Naturally, the streamer wasn’t happy with such a condition as he said, “I don’t know how I feel about that”. On the other hand, the community did not feel the most impressed by his exciting news. Here is what they had to say.

Kai Cenat achieves multiple high targets in 2023

Getting scanned for a character in NBA 2k24 and hopefully featuring in the game is not Kai’s only achievement this year. He has also won the Streamer of the Year award in The Streamy Awards 2023, one of the highest honors for online content creators around the world.

All Kai Cenat fans consider him to be the GOAT. The online community was proud of Kai and mentioned that he deserved the win this year. While a few considered xQc to be the true deservant. There were a lot of mixed approaches among his fellow streamers. Still, most were okay with the decisions made by the panel at the Streamy Awards.

