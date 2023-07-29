“Mech games have been dead” – Asmongold lashes on people for telling Armored Core 6 has mediocre graphics

Zack “Asmongold” can easily be considered a genius in the gaming world. In his latest lives stream, he reacted to a criticism of a new game, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Asmongold was then seen to lash at the critic for stating that the game has mediocre graphics.

Asmongold has been playing and reacting to various old and new games for a long time. And he seems to have a better knowledge of the entire gaming world. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was released by FromSoftware Inc. in August, and various people have been saying that the game lags on graphics.

Asmongold seems to have a completely different theory about the game. Let’s see what people say about Armored Core 6 and Asmongold’s take on it.

Asmongold lashes on people for saying Armored Core 6 has mediocre graphics

Asmongold started concerned that there was even a drama for Armored Core 6. Then he remembers watching a clip criticizing the game and decides to react to the clip on live stream. The person in the clip states that the game’s graphics are serviceable but did suffer a lot like the other game Elden Rings.

The critic also states that graphics are essential for a Mech game. Mech games have now become necessary to leap to better engines like Unreal 5. Asmongold did not support what the critic had to say. He asks how the critic knew that and when the last Mech game that was even popular was released. He later adds that Mech games have been dead.

Asmongold says that it is not the graphics of the game that matters but the gameplay itself. He also pulls out a list of top games and points out GTA 5, saying that the graphics suck. Then he says that games like League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, and Minecraft have stylized graphics.

He gives his final thoughts by stating that the graphics in Armored Core and Elden Ring are stylized and do not have high fidelity. He gives the game’s graphics a good 8.5 but adds that the design is a 10, which really matters.

Asmongold has given out truthful thoughts even about the worst controversial situations.