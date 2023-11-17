Despite being under flak for scripted content, MrBeast steps up for a race against T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTuber

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is currently the leading YouTube sensation with 211 million subscribers. This also makes him the second-most subscribed YouTuber in the world ranking just after T-Series. Incidentally, Jimmy started his YouTube career in 2012, and his spectacularly made high-budget videos with creative ideologies helped him become what he is today.

MrBeast recently announced on his official Twitter page that he was stepping up for a subscription race against T-Series, and exclaimed how he just wanted to become the most subscribed YouTube channel. The YouTube sensation also made it clear that this had nothing to do with countries and mentioned that he loved all his Indian fans thereby making clear that his only intention was to become “The Most Subscribed”.

However, MrBeast is not the first independent YouTuber to step up for the race, Felix “PewDiePie” Arvid Ulf Kjellberg has already attempted the race a while back. It became one of the biggest battles on the YouTube Platform but PewDiePie miserably failed to achieve victory. Today, Felix has around 111 million subscribers while the Bollywood house “T-Series” has already crossed 253 million subscribers.

Crossing the T-Series subscribers count and becoming the most subscribed has been an impossible task until now. Although MrBeast is currently the only person who might make that happen, the possibilities remain a mystery.

Can MrBeast achieve the ever-elusive dream of beating T-Series?

MrBeast is well-known for his big and creative video ideas that turn out to be record-breaking in some cases. He has already achieved a lot of unthinkable feats including breaking a world record for the most views garnered on a Non-music YouTube video in 24 hours. It was after announcing the race against T-Series that people are curious to know if Jimmy could make it happen.

Multiple people from the online community shared stats based on the subscriber-to-video ratio, trying to prove that MrBeast could be the person to achieve the ever-elusive dream. According to the stats provided by netizens, MrBeast had 211 million subscribers after uploading 767 videos while T-Series had 253 million subscribers after 19,000 videos. This corresponds to the fact that MrBeast has been attracting more than 275k subscribers per video while T-Series attracts only a little more than 13k per video.

Although Jimmy has been a target of hate and negative criticisms for scripting his competitive videos, the majority of the online community and his hardcore fans have supported him. People even mentioned that MrBeast was built for YouTube life and also claimed he would be the first to hit 1 billion subscribers.