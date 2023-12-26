“Come On Buddy, Get Off the Stage” – Adin Ross Boots People From His Christmas Stream for Trying to Ruin It

Adin David Ross recently organized an in-house Christmas stream and hosted a game called Comedy Night on-stream. Although the streamer had planned for a memorable night with his community, it was ruined by a bunch of people trying to make racist and violent jokes. For a brief context, Adin Ross emerged as a successful live-streamer for his gaming content but he eventually proceeded to pack in several exciting segments in his streams including interviews, confrontations, reactions, commentary, fan interaction, and much on.

Besides being highly controversial, some of Adin’s interactive streaming segments were loved by his fans thereby allowing the streaming sensation to plan for bigger collaborations. Thereafter, Adin Ross has been very interactive with his chat also giving them opportunities to have a conversation with him. It was during his latest Christmas stream that the streamer organized “Comedy Night”, a multiplayer comedy club simulator game with a main host, where people can join and perform in front of a virtual audience.



Adin Ross allowed his community to hop in, showcase their stand-up comedy skills, and have a fun holiday with their icon. However, unfortunately, the streaming sensation was forced to face a few regretful minutes when a few participants used the stage to make racist jokes. Even further people used objectionable topics like domestic violence and critical world issues to create jokes that weren’t acceptable in public.



For example, when performing, one of the participants said, “Why did the chicken cross the road? Because I beat the sh*t out of my girlfriend for speaking.” Adin was naturally disappointed after listening to people making racist and violent jokes while a few included jokes about Jews. The streamer during the controversial performances stated, “Nah, come on bro… Okay, come on buddy get off the stage!” He was further seen booting people off the stage and out of the room.

Fans on social media laud Adin Ross for standing up against racism

The clip was shared on Twitter which eventually went viral but the users had mixed reactions about Adin Ross and his fan community. None of them were happy about the community the streamer had built. They pointed out how the jokes were completely out of context. However, some people liked how Adin responded to the inappropriate jokes. They mentioned he had matured as a person and loved how he went on to boot out people for the racist jokes. Netizens commented “W” just for Adin’s response.

However, a lot of people blamed Adin Ross for creating and accepting a community for this long. They claimed the streamer had built a community that thought it was cool to make racist jokes and use derogatory terms. A commenter called him a walking “L” and mentioned nothing better could be expected from him. A couple of Twitter also users asked why Adin and his community were sitting behind a computer, playing games, and making unacceptable jokes without visiting their families.