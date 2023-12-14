How to Build and Upgrade a Village in Lego Fortnite

After starting a new journey in LEGO Fortnite, players must build a village to improve their survival experience. It is not a mandatory step for everyone, but it does help to make the experience easier and efficient. A village can be created easily in the world, and one can find NPCs who are looking for refuge.

In the game, NPCs are helpful as they can do various tasks in the village, or tag along for adventures. Furthermore, the area of a village is permanently marked on the map, which helps players find their way back home without custom markers.

If you are a beginner and looking for tips to improve your village or try to make one, you’ve arrived at the right place. We have compiled a comprehensive guide on how you can make a village, upgrade it, and use it to your advantage.

What is a Village in LEGO Fortnite, its significance, and uses in the game

A village in LEGO Fortnite is a specified area that can be used by players to build their community. The community usually consists of NPCs, and the only requirement is to have beds under a roof. To extend the community players have to invite the NPCs to live in their community and get them to do tasks.

There are many advantages of having a village in LEGO Fortnite as it marks your base on the map. Additionally, upgrading the rating of Village Squares improves the survival experience in the game as it unlocks more items. With all these things in mind, let us find out how to progress with this structure.

A detailed guide on how to build a village in LEGO Fortnite

To lay the foundation of a Village in LEGO Fortnite, you have to build a Village Square. To do so, you’ll need 15 Wood pieces and 15 Granite pieces. Here’s how you can find these materials:

Finding wood is easy in the world. Look for trees and punch them to break them down. You can also use Axe to cut them faster and gather a total of 15 Wood pieces.

To get Granite, you need to have a pickaxe. Use the tool to break stones in the world to get the resources. You’ll need 15 Granite pieces, so look around for stones until you reach your goal.

Open the build menu to choose Village Square and place it in the world. After this, you’ll be able to assign a color and symbol for your Village in the game. As you progress you’ll earn new rewards and mechanics based on your Village rating.

How to Improve your village’s rating in LEGO Fortnite

Village reputation in LEGO Fortnite is dependent on how many buildings and structures you have built. The more buildings and beds are added to the Village, the reputation increases. The more reputation you gain, the more you can upgrade the Village Square.

You can track your Village rating on the top-right corner of the screen. Once you reach a specific level milestone, your Village Square will glow gold. This indicates that you are ready to upgrade your Village to unlock more perks.

How to upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite and what perks are there

After reaching a level threshold on Village Square, approach the structure to open the upgrade menu. Switch over to the Upgrade Village tab and look at the requirements. Gather the required materials and upgrade this to level up your village. The following are the requirements for each level and their benefits:

Level 1 (No requirements): NPCs can visit your village and can be recruited to stay.

Level 2 (15 Wood and 15 Granite): Villagers can be asked to refine wood and stones, and also rewarded with 5 new rewards to build and decorate.

Level 3 (10 Planks, 20 Granite): Villagers will drop gifts and more villagers can be asked to stay.

Level 4 (10 Knotroot, 15 Planks, 25 Granite): Villagers can be tasked to cook, extract seeds, cut wood, and take care of plots. You also get 3 new buildable items and decorations.

Level 5 (15 Knotroot, 20 Planks, 15 Marble): Rare explorers will now visit you and can be recruited as you receive an extra slot. The villager population also benefits from bonus health and defense.

