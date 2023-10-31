Days after promising to retire from gambling following a $5000000 win, xQc claims making such content gets him more money

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the finest live streamers in the industry with almost 12 million followers on Twitch and more than 569k followers on the Kick livestreaming platform. xQc rose to prominence because of his professional gaming skills but has been heavily criticized for his recent gambling content.

Apart from his ever-so-popular and funny gaming and reaction content, xQc has also made a name for himself as a “professional gambler.” In fact, people have spoken out against his habit after Felix was seen gambling away hundreds and thousands of dollars on stream.

Interestingly, a few weeks back, xQc had promised to stay away from gambling after a massive 5 million dollar win. However, he soon did a complete 360 and claimed he was compelled to gamble since Kick gave him more money for such content.

xQc confirms getting paid for streaming gambling content on Kick

Felix “xQc” was known to focus primarily on gaming and reaction content when he exclusively used Twitch as his streaming platform. Incidentally, Twitch is quite strict when it comes to gambling, and that might have been the reason behind xQc avoiding such content previously.

However, the streamer reportedly found a way to stream gambling content after switching over to Kick. Although Felix joined Kick on a multi-million dollar contract which specifically allowed him to stream gambling content, he had previously lied to his viewers stating that there was no gambling allowance specified on his contract and that he was not getting paid to gamble on stream.

Yet, the truth came out on his recent live stream when xQc came across a comment on his chat stating “Why do you lie so much when it comes to gambling, just admit you get paid and move on xQc”. The streamer immediately claimed he never lied and said, “Bro, Bro, I have never lied once before about it, everybody knows I am”. Shortly after, Felix received a voice-over comment stating “Why do you need a Stake deal if you don’t gamble with their money?” Naturally, the streamer did not have a proper answer to this question, basically confirming that he had lied previously.



The online community was not happy about what xQc had to say. They specified that he was completely brain-dead for speaking such nonsense. Moreover, some claimed Felix was a liar and insisted that whatever the streamer had said previously was completely false.



xQc fails to keep his promise about retiring from gambling



Gambling streams have been a hot topic in the streaming industry since the very beginning especially because people believe children should not be watching and indulging in such content. Yet, xQc has always been open about his gambling habits in the past. In fact, Felix claimed during a Las Vegas tour that he had lost more than $1 million while gambling.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xQcChatMessages/status/1710237454647865490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He further proceeded to gamble online and luckily won more than $5 million dollars. It was after the big win, that xQc had claimed that he was completely withdrawing and was not going to gamble anymore. However, netizens were not ready to buy his words and were proven right when the streamer continued to gamble both online and offline.