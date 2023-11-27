Despite facing criticism for his previous interviews, Adin Ross claims he can pay $1,000,000 for an opportunity to stream with Eminem

Adin David Ross emerged to be a streaming sensation in the industry with millions of followers initially on Twitch and is on the path to becoming the first person to achieve 1 million followers on the newly launched Kick platform. Despite being someone who helps people in need, he is remembered mostly for his controversies.

Advertisement

Adin Ross primarily focuses his content on gaming, reaction, fan meets, and gambling streams but he has a penchant for trying to invite famous personalities on-stream for interviews and chit-chat. Although interview plans in the past have been miserable for him and his fame, the streaming sensation is already aiming for the next.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1728967130069319827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Adin claimed on his latest livestream on Kick that he would easily pay $1 million to bring Eminem on his livestream and conduct an interview. The streamer proceeded to swear on his life that he was anytime down for “An M or Em”. He wanted someone to get this word to Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager and lawyer as soon as possible. According to Adin, Adin Ross X Eminem would be the best-streamed interview in history.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1728967127368098177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community displayed trust issues although they believed Adin Ross X Eminem interview stream would be incomparably good. A few people mentioned that Eminem would not accept to come on a livestream for just $1 million while a commenter mentioned it would take at least $10 million to book him. But the prime reason for people’s distrust had come from their past experiences.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jake11521717/status/1728985037385941068?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Did previous interview failures create trust issues among Adin Ross fans?

Adin Ross has attempted to feature multiple popular personalities and politicians on his stream in the past. But most of them had turned into a disaster. The lack of faith in Adin Ross started after he had promised his community/fans to feature the Supreme Leader of North Korea on his stream and discuss massive topics. But there was a huge turn of events on the day of the stream when the streamer featured latter’s body double.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MacHodgdon/status/1728989068615413919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The streaming sensation later promised a Donald Trump X Adin Ross also featuring Dana White. Although he mentioned several times that the stream was a work in progress, it turned into a disappointment. Eminem is yet to respond to Adin Ross’ request but fans are already believing that he is just trying to give false hopes. While a few mentioned how he could possibly bring an Eminem lookalike on-stream.