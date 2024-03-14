Fans Scramble to Help as JustaMinx Appears to Be Seriously Ill on Stream

Popular live streamer Rebecca “JustaMinx” recently went live on Twitch, but fans showed concern after they found her almost dozing off on camera. Minx is quite popular for her Just Chatting content on the Twitch platform while she could be sometimes found playing games like Overwatch and Minecraft. Sadly, despite her popularity, she does have a bad reputation for alcohol abuse.

The streamer’s recent live broadcast might be the result of something similar. Although the video has been taken off, various clips on social media have since gone viral. The clips show the Twitch streamer having almost no consciousness while viewers could hear her speaking incoherently. Apparently, according to one Reddit video which is now taken down, JustaMinx admitted to being drunk on stream.



Ever since the clips started circulating on different social media platforms, fans have shown serious concern for JustaMinx. The online community expressed their urge for someone to just get her emergency medical aid. Luckily, according to a Reddit user, the streamer had successfully contacted her father for help. The commenter also hoped someone would take her to the ER as soon as possible.

The clip was also uploaded by DramaAlert on X, and people were confused as to what was happening with the streaming industry. One commenter rightly pointed out how people were quick to swat streamers but slow when it came to providing help. Another Twitter user blamed the streamer’s friends for the situation, specifically tagging Blaire “QTCinderella” for abandoning her when she needed help.

Fans speculate JustaMinx might have overdosed

Fans came up with various speculations after witnessing JustaMinx’s concerning situation Twitch livestream. Numerous people even believed that the streamer had overdosed on drugs. However, considering the 27-year-old’s past, this might be yet another episode of alcohol abuse.

At the beginning of 2023, JustaMinx was banned from the Twitch platform for drunk streaming. Moreover, although she had promised to stay sober during The Streamer Awards 2023, JustaMinx did not keep her promise and got drunk even before the afterparty. The organizer and the host of The Streamer Awards, QTCinderella revealed that the ceremonial afterparty had to be canceled because of her drunken behavior.

Keeping the 27-year-old’s problematic alcoholism in mind, a few fans also agreed that this was just an alcohol-related incident. A commenter even claimed she was just extremely drunk and on an empty stomach.