“For Every Person Like Me That Makes It, Thousands Don’t” – MrBeast Warns Aspiring Content Creators to Be Smart and Not Ruin Their Lives

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some advice for all aspiring content creators. MrBeast is currently the most popular content creator with several million followers on YouTube and other social media platforms. Not only new creators but several established personalities also regard Jimmy as their idol and follow his path to achieve success. Thoughtfully, the YouTube sensation used his enviable position to advise making smart decisions.

According to MrBeast, it is important to know how the industry works. Since thousands of new creators join the race every single day and look up to Jimmy and similar established creators for inspiration, he thought it would be important to let people know the hard truth. Aspiring creators end up quitting their jobs or dropping out of school to make their passion a reality. This is extremely harmful, especially when it is impossible to forecast if their attempt will be successful.

While people should follow their dreams, the YouTuber asked them to be smart and not fall into a trap that could potentially ruin their lives. MrBeast exclaimed that people leaving their education and jobs just to make full-time content even before they are ready could be the worst decision for their future. Especially, family men and women should be the most cautious and should stick to their jobs unless their passion is sustainable. Dishing out the harsh reality, he stated,

“For every person like me that makes it, thousands don’t.”

He requested all new creators to remember his advice and be smart before choosing content creation as their full-time career.

Other creators support MrBeast in the comments

Many popular creators supported MrBeast while stressing the importance of retaining a full-time income source while working on a passion. In fact, creators like George Kassa professionally known as King George, and Moe Sargi put down their own thoughts in the comment section, hoping it will guide newcomers.



According to King George, pursuing proper education and going to work is important for all beginners. He suggested choosing content creation as the primary income source only when one’s content is making double their job salary or double their livelihood expenses.



On the other hand, Moe Sargi presented his life story hoping to inspire others. Based on his explanation, Moe used to work two full-time jobs while making YouTube videos on the side. His expectation was just to entertain people and not make money. Furthermore, he stated that even after he embarked on a successful YouTube career, he continued both jobs until his boss told him to quit. Making a point, he added, “Don’t quit your jobs just because you want to make money on YouTube. Only 1% succeed. Do it for the passion and money will follow as long as your intentions are good.”