Andrew Tate Once Asked Joe Rogan if He Could Appear on the JRE but Was Turned Down

Recent reports revealed that Joe Rogan was once presented with an opportunity to have contentious social media influencer Andrew Tate on his podcast. However, the comedian declined.

Joe Rogan is a household name within the entertainment industry. Predominantly prominent for his standing as an MMA commentator, Rogan has made a living off his ability to make people laugh. His standup gigs paved the way for his advent into MMA.

Rogan is presently the owner of a world-renowned podcast named the ‘Joe Rogan Experience.’ The podcast was incepted in 2009 and has transcended our comprehension of podcasts as we know them.

Rogan averages over 11 million listeners on any given episode, making him a stark success. The 55-year-old has had several high-profile celebrities on his show, including Robert Downey Jr, Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, and Kevin Hart, amongst several others.

However, one highly touted celebrity that Rogan declined to bring on board was Andrew Tate.

Joe Rogan refused to have Andrew Tate on his podcast due to his busy schedule!

Joe Rogan has been a vocal advocate against the maneuver of canceling vexed individuals. The MMA commentator has opposed any actions that could render them incapable of voicing their opinions freely.

This attitude was a considerable reason behind why Andrew Tate was cordial with the 55-year-old. In fact, in the wake of being canceled, Rogan offered Tate his support, stating that the 36-year-old didn’t deserve to be canceled and that he was interested in having him on his platform.

The emergence of new footage indicated that Rogan was indeed presented with this opportunity a few years back. Nonetheless, the standup comic had to pass on the chance due to scheduling conflicts that arose with his programs.

This information was disclosed by Southern Poverty Law Center – SPLC, an agency investigating Alex Jones’ cell phone. Jones is a disputed character for his far-right views and conspiracy theories. He is a mainstay on Rogan’s show.

Back in 2019, Rogan had Alex Jones on his show. Prior to Tate’s rise to stardom when he was less popular, the Top G implored Jones to put in a good word to Rogan. Tate even queried Jones if he would “recommend” him as a guest on the show.

Unfortunately, Rogan turned it down. The investigation revealed that Rogan said:

“Yeah, he’s been trying to get on my podcast for a while, I’m way over booked right now.”

A missed opportunity or a relief. Rogan might very well be ecstatic, given Tate’s current status. Although, his unwavering support for Tate when the deck was stacked against him implies that Rogan’s personality is not of that kind.

Perhaps, under more favorable circumstances, we might see the pair collaborate in the future.

What is the current scenario of Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in late December for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring, ra*e, and money laundering. The brothers have reiterated their stance that they are being framed by the ‘Matrix’ in an effort to silence them.

Tate and his brother have been detained since their arrest in a Romanian prison. They recently lost their appeal against detention and will remain under custody until the end of February.

Although, the brothers do face a potentially prolonged period of being detained, which could last until June at the earliest. In order to combat this, the Top G has hired high-profile lawyer Tina Glandiane as his representative.

