Does Adin Ross Have a Special Standing in Kick.com?

Adin David Ross joined the Kick live-streaming platform under a massive contract after he was permabanned from the Twitch platform, the reason for which was breaking TOS rules. Interestingly, it could be considered one of the greatest business moves by Kick.com to grab the streamer, considering that he was already a star with millions of followers waiting to watch his content.

Keeping in mind his experience, past exciting collaborations, and his vast contacts with several other top-tier streamers in the industry, the founders of Kick.com gave him a special and priority-based stand in the company. Although initially just a speculation, several surprising incidents confirmed Adin Ross‘s special stand here. The streaming sensation’s intense, friendly, and trustworthy relationship with the founder Ed Craven, popularly known as Eddie came to light during the renowned Kick cybercrime incident. That was when the Kick founder asked Adin to visit North Korea representing the company to meet Kim Jong Un and retrieve all the stolen money.

Even further, Adin Ross has also been given some important tasks including scooping in streamers, speaking on the company’s behalf for official contract deals, promoting them, and as declared by Adin Ross himself, charging almost 20% of their revenue for the help provided. As a working proof of the friendship between Eddie and Adin, the streamer was gifted a brand new Rolls-Royce car by Kick.com on his birthday, and the other hand, Adin Ross proceeded to gift Bijan Tehrani and possibly Ed Craven an Audemars Piguet watch worth over $500,000 on the first anniversary of Kick.com.

It was during one his Adin’s recent streams that he was on a call with Ed where the streamer acknowledged how he would love to marry the founder if he were to be g*y. Surprisingly, Eddie had similar thoughts and accepted that he would openly accept the proposal if he were to be g*y. After all these remarkable happenings, the online community and the Kick platform named the streaming sensation, The Face of Kick. Considering all the above examples, Adin Ross does have a special relationship with Eddie which is also the reason why he gets certain privileges others do not.

Has Adin Ross talked about Kick privilege openly?

Yes, there have been a few situations when Adin Ross has openly expressed the power he has in the Kick live-streaming platform. One of the initial statements surfaced when the streamer was mocked by the chat claiming that he was owned by Rangesh “N3on” Mutama. The face of Kick proudly explained how he officially and legally owns 20% of N3on’s revenue because the company contract exclusively allows him to do so. He also further explained how it was not only N3on but several other then-upcoming streamers.

Recently, Adin Ross got involved in a feud with one of the newbie Kick streamers’ Konvy where the streaming star with immense guts went on to use revenge p*rn and thereby post a couple of compromising pictures of Konvy’s sister on X (Twitter). After the newcomer took steps to take down the Tweet, Adin showcased his special privilege on Kick. Adin claimed on his burner Twitter account to wait and watch how he would take down Konvy’s Kick contract as a payback.

It was during a recent call with Eddie and discussing an upcoming event that the founder of Kick.com hinted at the privilege and trust Adin holds in the company. For a brief context, Adin Ross had told Ed Craven that he would have to talk to big streamers on Kick and get them on board just to make sure that the event gets hundreds and thousands of views. Ed Craven after hearing the statement was pleased to state with a smile that he had given the job with utmost trust and no worries to very capable hands i.e. Adin Ross.