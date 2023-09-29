“I agree with a lot of the message” – Sneako responds to Andrew Tate for calling him a loser and an untalented attention seeker

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy is currently listed as one of the most viral personalities in the live-streaming industry for his claim to extremely controversial situations. He was banned from YouTube for his controversial statements but has made quite a following on the Rumble platform. Sneako recently responded to Andrew Tate during his recent livestream for calling him a loser and untalented attention-seeker.

Andrew Tate is a popular YouTuber, content creator, and a former kickboxer. But he has landed himself into a controversial puddle that started with his camgirl business which netizens compared to an online pr*stitution business. He was also arrested a while back and charged with human trafficking, r*pe, and a criminal gang formation that s*xually exploited women.

Andrew Tate has always found interest in judging other people so Sneako and N3on were obvious targets. Let’s dive in to understand what Sneako has to say about Andrew’s character allegations.

Sneako responds to Andrew Tate for calling a loser and an untalented attention-seeker

Andrew Tate spoke out a few character allegations about Sneako and N3on on Rumble. He did not flinch to compare Sneako to OnlyFans girls and stated that OnlyFans girls needed attention to sell the OnlyFans while losers needed attention to sell their live streams. According to Andrew, Sneako did not possess any talent, wisdom, or life experience.

Andrew Tate claimed that Sneako and N3on could do stupid things on camera for views, may it be filming with OnlyFans girls, or be clowns or morons. Sneako’s immediate reaction was to unfollow Andrew and he had recently responded to Andrew’s statements.

Sneako was calmer than expected and stated that he could say a lot of things but he decided not to attack and insult back. People were in disbelief when he said “Obviously, I agree with a lot of the message and I resonate with what he says”. Sneako believed that there were several other important situations to deal with at the moment.

Sneako stated, “We are both getting attacked for manipulating youths and turning them into misogynists and homophobes”. He also said that there were people blaming him and Andrew for the England murder. Sneako said he was surprised to see Andrew picking fights with Sneako in the current scenario.

Sneako claimed that he wants to do more diverse content instead of just screaming at the camera which would include speaking to different people, visiting places, training in different gyms, learning from trained fighters, speaking to Islamic scholars, and more.

N3on has yet to respond to Andrew but the online community shared their thoughts through comments. They had positive thoughts about Sneako and called his statements to be a W response. Commenters stated that although they were doubtful of changes they expected him to be more humble and worldly.

Andrew Tate gets massive lashes from netizens

The online community was not happy about Andrew Tate judging Sneako and N3on for gaining attention by filming with OnlyFans girls. According to them, Andrew Tate was no different a person. They pointed out the camgirl business he had started years ago and compared it to a pr*stitution ring where women were pimped to steal money from men.

Commenters also called Andrew Tate a hypocrite and a p*rnographer. According to netizens he was just a madman and he had no right to talk about other people.