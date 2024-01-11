“I Have a Lot of Ammo Now” – Fans Shocked as Adin Ross Seemingly Talks About Revenge P*rn Without Any Remorse

Adin David Ross recently shocked his fans and the online community when he allegedly threatened the controversial Kick streamer Konvy, claiming he would leak several compromising pictures of his sister, Bri, and aunt, Ashley. For better context, Konvy is an upcoming gaming live-streamer who started to gain a little traction after joining Kick.com and getting promoted by Adin Ross.

Advertisement

Adin Ross and Konvy started collaborating a few months back and their friendship has only grown from that point. They have gamed and collaborated on live streams together, and it was quite recently that Konvy visited The Face of Kick and was seen playing basketball with him. However, there have been a few situations when Adin was a little offended by Konvy’s actions including when the up and coming streamer disrespected him and his new girlfriend while live on stream.

Adin took the situation lightly at the moment and instructed Konvy not to disrespect him, his girlfriend or his family. However, according to Adin Ross’ Konvy has allegedly shown his viewers a fake compromising picture of Adin’s sister quite recently. However, people were surprised when the OG streamer took the incident to heart and proceeded to threaten the newbie in a rather controversial and illegal way.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1745258870203617638?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Incidentally, in a recent video, Adin stated, “I didn’t like how you put a fake picture of my sister, I have a lot of ammo now Konvy, Xavi sent me like 30 pictures of your aunt and sister so I have a lot of ammo now bro, I literally have a f*cking picture of Bri with n*t on her face, if I’m you I am apologizing, No, you are gonna respect me, Cheesur and Konvy stop pulling up t*ts and sh*t on f*cking Kick…”

Fans were naturally shocked by the viral video clip because what Adin threatened to do could be classified as revenge p*rn and is completely illegal worldwide. As a matter of fact, the streaming sensation could even face serious legal repercussions for his actions. However, even though what Adin Ross stated was completely unacceptable and illegal, Konvy is yet to reply to it and based on Adin’s relationship with Konvy only time can tell if he was being serious.

Fans believe Adin Ross took things too far with his latest threat

Other than Adin’s extremely controversial and illegal threats, his fan base pointed out how the streamer had talked about the special privilege the Kick live-streaming platform provided to Adin and other popular/trending streamers.

Adin Ross stated in the same video, “They told me to say publicly to you guys, Kick obviously f*cks with us I am not gonna say we get special privilege but they f*ck with us, they f*ck with AR Loyals they f*ck with us, so they are not gonna really penalize us as they would do to a regular person, I am just being honest, I showed f*cking p*rn…it’s not even that I own Kick AR Loyals runs kick, If I were to ever get banned, motherf*ckers get banned, they are gonna riot…”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/7Hundred77/status/1745259122721763452?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RamboMaga/status/1745262269586346272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans pointed out how Adin was committing a felony and called him a “Loser” for terming revenge p*rn as ammo. A few commenters also called him a thug and claimed he was gonna get locked up. At the same time, some people believed Adin had taken things too far and requested him to apologize to Konvy. Mentioning the special privilege the streamer spoke about, a few Twitter users claimed that although Kick was turning a blind eye to Adin, the streaming platform does not control the law while another user claimed Kick would be a much better platform if they had the same rules for everyone.