“Boom. Get After It Suga!” Fans Praise UFC Champion Suga Sean for an Entertaining 7-Hour Long Call of Duty Stream, Asks Him to Take Up Streaming Full-Time

Sean O’Malley, originally an MMA professional has recently shown much interest in the streaming space. Sean O’Malley nicknamed Suga Sean currently competes in the UFC’s Bantamweight division and his expertise in the field has also made him the UFC Bantamweight Champion. However, apart from his performances inside the ring, the 29-year-old has recently shown a lot of interest in collaborating with popular streamers.



Advertisement

Although rare, such instances where a celebrity from a different career path takes up live streaming are not unheard of. Several singers, rappers, and sports personalities have since gotten into live streaming since it is a viable career path and also allows them to connect with their audience on a personal level. Sean initially gained a lot of momentum after he appeared on Adin David Ross’s Kick livestream. They had an in-depth conversation about his final fight in UFC 299, and Adin promised the champ a nice car after his win.

Recently, Sean has collaborated with a few members of the Faze Clan, Hayden “Faze Nio” Eller, Kris “Faze Swagg” Lamberson, and Nick “Faze Nickmercs” Kolcheff. Along with this crew, the MMA champion went on to complete an entertaining 7-hour-long Call of Duty marathon stream, much to the delight of his fans. Naturally, Sean was proud of this achievement and even posted about it on X (formerly Twitter).



Advertisement

He tagged the Faze members and stated, “First Nuke today thanks to the fellas. 7 hour legendary stream.” Soon after, Nickmercs, Faze Nio, and Faze Swagg also commented on Sean’s X post. While Nio called it a legendary day, Swagg added a bunch of fire emojis, and Nickmercs wrote, “EZZZZZZZZZ” with a nuke emoji.

Fans ask Suga Sean to take up streaming full-time

The stream was pretty entertaining for fans, and a lot of them flocked to X to congratulate the UFC champion. People were also happy to see Suga Sean exploring different professions other than combat sports. A commenter specifically mentioned that it felt great to see him on stream. Likewise, multiple fans asked Sean to take up streaming full-time while a person stated,

“Boom. Get after it Suga!”

Advertisement

A Twitter user compared the stream to Sean’s knee-kick and claimed that the collab was perfectly on point. At the same time, another commenter called him a champ of the streaming industry as well. The online community mentioned that Sean was a natural when it came to streaming, and that coupled with his charming personality will make him popular within days. Keeping that in mind, an X user claimed that the stream was so natural that he had almost forgotten that Sean fought for a living.