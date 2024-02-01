“I Don’t Want to See Friends Lose Their Relationship Over a Girl” – Was Sneako Responsible for the Rift Between N3on and Adin Ross?

Despite knowing about Rangesh “N3on” Mutama with Adin Ross’ differences, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy recently did the unexpected by trying to make them bury the hatchet. However, even though Sneako was ready to take responsibility for N3on’s strained relationship with Adin, the 19-year-old insisted that he was not to blame.



Advertisement

Incidentally, Adin was the one who handed N3on his Kick contract and also helped promote him online. However, alongside N3on’s friendship with Adin, he had joined hands with other streamers whom the 23-year-old was apprehensive about. Furthermore, even though Adin was initially quite accepting of N3on’s relationship with Sam Frank, he soon accused the latter of infidelity. However, N3on refused to listen to reason, and this became a major reason behind his rift with Adin.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1714797483073712582?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, according to reports, Sneako might also have a hand to play in the feud. It was on Sneako’s stream that N3on met Sam, and the internet personality was very much in support of the relationship. Although it is not known how Adin knew about Sam Frank’s infidelity, some people have accused Sneako of snitching on his friend. However, now that N3on and Sam are separated, the Kick streamer tried to reach Adin on call in an effort to mend their relationship.



Did N3on contact Adin Ross after breaking up with Sam Frank?

Although N3on was not interested in contacting his old friend, Sneako, who is a mutual friend, set him up for a call with Adin. However, despite giving it his all, the call did not end well for the 19-year-old. Sneako initially called Adin on stream and stated how a person he was with wanted to talk to him. Once Adin accepted, N3on immediately got on the line and stated, “Yo, it’s N3on, what’s good.”

N3on tried speaking to Adin Ross & got hung up on “The damage has already been done” pic.twitter.com/KoWKRx23aq — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 31, 2024

Unfortunately, Adin refused to listen to what N3on had to say and immediately hung up the call. Thereafter, the streamer explained, “Now that he broke up with his girl I am supposed to accept them into my arms right… it’s not how it works, damage has been done.” According to the streaming sensation, there was no way to fix things between them.

N3on begging Sneako to apology for that unexpected on-stream conversation with Adin Ross. ‼️

pic.twitter.com/OmqiXPQN4g — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 1, 2024

Advertisement

On the contrary, N3on did not like Sneako planning the call on his own and suggested taking such steps off-camera. However, the 25-year-old claimed he only wanted to help patch up a broken friendship, and stated, “I thought it was gonna be okay, I don’t wanna see friends lose their relationship over a girl.”