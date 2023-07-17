“I have officially broken my first bone” – Jack “CouRage” Dunlop has met with an accident and is injured

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop is one of the top-tier Twitch streamers with over 2 million followers on Twitch and almost 2 million subscribers on YouTube. He recently brought to light via Twitter that he had been in a crazy golf cart accident and broken his ankle.

Advertisement

CouRage entertains his followers with a wide range of gaming content on Twitch live stream, specifically Fortnite: Battle Royale. He wanted to take some time off, so he decided to rest and enjoy some time sporting. This was when he experienced a terrible turn of events.

He explained what happened during the rest day that took him to the hospital. So let’s dive in to know precisely how CouRage broke his ankle, the aftermath, and his current health status.

Advertisement

CouRage broke his first bone in a golf cart accident

CouRage decided to take a short one-day vacation and wanted to try out some golfing. But the day of rest did not provide him with the satisfaction he wanted but took him to the hospital.

It was via CouRage’s Twitter that he updated all his fans about the terrible accident. He adds in the post that it was almost the end of a good relaxing day when he went golfing. CouRage states that he turned his golf cart when the speed was too high, resulting in the golf cart altogether tipping over.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CouRageJD/status/1680259066973806592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He says it was unfortunate that the golf cart landed on his ankle and officially broke his first bone. He was taken to the hospital, and he was hoping that surgery is not needed. CouRage, through a further Twitter post, gave some updates on his broken ankle. He could be seen wearing a cast on his right leg and could only stand using crutches.

CouRage adds a hint of comedy, stating in the post that he was thankful that crutches were made for people as tall as 6’5. Numerous fans and friends shared their thoughts via comments, and this is what they had to say.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NICKMERCS/status/1680259963933925376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tashi343i/status/1680268748991926272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Thazm0/status/1680259555165634561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IGotPuppies/status/1680260014458679296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NathanRuh/status/1680388127737757699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

CouRage’s accident was terrible but click here to learn about another awful incident where a live streamer was assaulted in the streets of Madrid.