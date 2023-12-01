IShowSpeed breaks up with his girlfriend after she cheated on him

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr, one of the leading live streamers in the industry recently came to know from his cameraman, Slipz about how her girlfriend Aaliyah Wasko had cheated on him with another man. The streamer has been talking to Aaliyah for some time now and was convinced that they were in a good spot. He has also featured his girlfriend in a couple of his livestreams especially playing Fortnite.

Advertisement

Speed during his latest livestream came across a TikTok of her in the same bed with another man which had gone viral over the internet. Upon scrolling through his Discord, the streaming sensation found more videos and pictures of her with the same man.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1730344433319616612?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

IShowSpeed, now completely heartbroken and confused called Kai Carlo Cenat III concerned about figuring out the issue. After a brief chat with Kai, Darren subsequently called Aaliyah to confront her about the unfortunate situation. Although his girlfriend tried to convince Speed that the videos were of an older date and that the man in the video was trying to falsely expose her, IShowSpeed was devastated about the pictures and videos of her with the man and proceeded to break up with her.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1730328080642687357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kai Cenat flips out after finding out the news about IShowSpeed’s girlfriend

IShowSpeed had called one of his closest friends and fellow streamer, Kai Cenat to sort out the situation. The streamer proceeded to show Kai all the pictures and videos of his girlfriend with another man. Kai Cenat completely freaked out in shock and anger and was also seen flipping his phone. Shortly after Speed showcased his anger on the video call while Kai tried to calm him down.

IShowSpeed confronted Aaliyah with Kai Cenat on a video call. Shortly after having a talk with his girlfriend he officially broke up with her by stating “I am not going to call or hit you up ever. Me, I am growing up, about to be 19 and sh*t. My life is changing, I am not dealing with this lolly-golly sh*t. I met Ronaldo, my n****. And I know Ronaldo won’t even go for that sh*t, so. That’s my straightforward, bro.”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1730341423868731732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Immediately after breaking up with Aaliyah Speed and Kai were seen celebrating while IShowSpeed shouted “I did it, I did it! I am the f*cking man! I’m a f*cking man.” Darren was completely devastated and shocked about the situation and explained his feelings to his viewers by stating “Got cheated on again. And I’m hurt right now, you know? I am really hurt. Slippz (his friend) already told me when I woke up. He said, ‘Yo bro, she’s done.’ I’m like who, and he’s like Aaliyah. And I’m like, oh my god.”