IShowSpeed Knee Injury: He Looks to Make It to the Qatar Charity Game and Is Going Through Rehab Right Now

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. still hoping to play the “Match for Hope” Charity football match in Qatar despite his severe knee injury in Brazil. Speed, who recently visited Brazil, spent an incredible few days in the country. However, he got into an unfortunate accident on the last day as he attempted a sudden backflip while partying and dancing in the streets of Brazil. Despite pulling off a clean flip, he seemed to have injured his right knee in the process. Within moments, the YouTube streamer collapsed to the ground holding his knee in pain, claiming he had broken it.

Despite his injury, Speed came to Qatar to play at the “Match for Hope” Charity football match. The charity match is set to take place in the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on 23 February 2024. Organized by Q Life in collaboration with Education Above All and the Qatar Football Association, the proceeds from the match will be donated to EAA projects worldwide. Likewise, several football legends and some of the greatest content creators have been invited to play in order to generate some hype around the match.



Will IShowSpeed be able to play in the Qatar “Match for Hope” Charity game?

IShowSpeed is going through all the rehab procedures right now. However, it isn’t easy to foresee if he would be playing the philanthropic match. He was seen wearing a knee brace and walking with the help of crutches. Later, he even posted a Snapchat video where he had taken off the brace and was getting a knee massage from a professional



Since Speed was able to get a massage without any pain, the chances of a fracture or intense injury are quite low. At the same time, Speed’s cameraman Slipz revealed that the streamer was getting an MRI just to make sure there were no tears or strains on his knee.

Considering the YouTuber’s passion for soccer, he will try his best to get ready in time for the match. However, the depth of his involvement still remains a mystery as people have no idea if Speed will play the full 90 minutes or just make an appearance at the grand event.