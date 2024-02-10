IShowSpeed Meets Tom Brady and Tyreek Hill: The Quips Leave His Fans in Splits

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr’s recent interactions with NFL superstars Tom Brady and Tyreek Hill turned out to be quite a shock for his fans. IShowSpeed, or Speed as he is popularly known, is one of the most celebrated live streamers in the industry as of the present. He is especially known for his eccentric behavior and over-the-top reactions during his live streams. However, that is what people cherish him for, and it has made Speed who he is today.

The YouTube sensation recently accompanied fellow streamers Kai Carlo Cenat III and Adin David Ross to the Power Slap 6 event. Since they were among the several celebrity invitees to the event, Speed had the honor to meet a few NFL superstars, including Tom Brady and Tyreek Hill. As expected, the award-winning streamer had a completely different reaction to meeting such personalities, and the questions he posed left his fans in splits.



BREAKING: Speed just met Tom Brady and asked him, "Ronaldo or Messi"

Shortly after meeting Tom Brady, Adin, Kai, and Speed took a picture with him. However, Speed considered this the perfect moment to pose his signature question as he turned to the former NFL pro and asked, “Ronaldo or Messi? Real quick!” Although Adin pushed Tom to just pick his personal favorite, he hesitated before choosing not to answer the question. However, shortly after, the NFL superstar quipped back with the same question and Speed answered by mimicking his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.



IShowSpeed challenges NFL’s Tyreek Hill to a race

The Power Slap 6 event was packed with various celebrities from various fields. In fact, Tom Brady was not the only NFL superstar IShowSpeed got to meet during his time at the event. The streamer even crossed paths with the “Cheetah’ himself, Tyreek Hill. It is important to note that the NFL star is called “The Cheetah” for a reason. He is the fastest athlete in the NFL known to have hit 23.24 mph in his rookie (2016) season, a record not broken to date.

WATCH: Speed met Tyreek Hill, the fastest footballer in the NFL, and challenged him to a race

Interestingly, Speed had the guts to challenge Tyreek to a race. He stated, “I am the real Speed… until you beat me you are not the fastest man alive.” As soon as Kai Cenat playfully expressed his desire to bet any amount of money on the streamer, Tyreek added, “How about we race?” and Speed was immediately down for the challenge.

Does he actually realize how fast cheetah is?

On the contrary, his fans were not sure about Darren’s sudden interest in a race. They asked if he actually knew how fast the NFL superstar was. Other people shared clips of Tyreek’s fastest runs and burst out laughing at the streamer. The community was sure that Speed would get completely humiliated if they actually raced.