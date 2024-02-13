Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Money Farm: FAQs On Ways To Make Money Quick In The RPG

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has become one of the best games of 2024 so far since it has shipped more than a million physical copies. Aside from the sales numbers, people love the game because it follows the formula of traditional action RPGs and keeps it simple. The franchise has always alternated between Beat Em Up action and strategic combat. However, the latest iteration combines the best of both aspects and delivers an incredible experience that ensures that fans of both styles are satisfied.

That being said, with Infinite Wealth being an RPG, money has a lot of importance. Going by the aptly titled Infinite Wealth, this piece will look at some of the best money-farming methods in the game.

What Are The Ways To Make Money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

There are tons of ways in which you can make money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. From fighting battles to selling stuff and traveling on foot instead of using transport, there are ways to earn and save cash. However, the most preferred way for players is to first unlock Dondonko Island Resort since that is the most convenient. Aside from that, participating in fights, and doing side quests and story quests is a great way to earn money. Collecting items and selling them in Pawn Shops is also another way for you to farm money.

Can You Work Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

No, you cannot work jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Jobs are character “classes” that determine a character’s strengths and weaknesses. As you unlock newer characters, you can unlock various Jobs that the protagonist can alternate between. However, once you reach a certain point in the story, you can change the jobs of the people you want according to your convenience.

Is There A Way To Earn Money From Side Activities in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Side activities are a great way of earning money but the best thing one can do is just go around the city participating in random battles since that is the fastest way to get some spare change. However, there are mini-games and arcade games you can participate in which can also provide payouts if you are successful enough.

Is There A Way To Earn Money From Arcades in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

As far as we know, you cannot earn money from playing Arcade games but you can through side activities. Aside from that, you can battle enemies and complete story missions to earn cash. Completing story missions is going to net you tons of cash.

How To Earn Money Through The Dondonko Island Resort in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Dondonko Island Resort is a huge investment that brings in big bucks. However, making the Resort a five-star one is going to give you a cash bonus of $300,000. The more lodgings you build for guests, the more money you will earn from the Island Resort so we recommend that you get into rebuilding the Island as quickly as possible.