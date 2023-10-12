“It’s gonna happen bro” – Adin Ross confirms on stream that Adin x Trump is in the works

Adin David Ross is one of the most celebrated live streamers and content creators in the world. His competent gaming content continued to be exciting and helped gain millions of followers on Twitch. Adin Ross recently assured his viewers on stream that he will be inviting and streaming with Donald Trump really soon.

Advertisement

He started his streaming career by streaming just gaming content. But he eventually started collaborating with bigger names and was catapulted to prominence in no time. His timely jump from Twitch to Kick has made him the greatest streamer on the platform. Adin stated in one of his live streams that he earns almost 20% of most streamers’ revenue on Kick for helping them rise to popularity.

Now he streams gaming content alongside reaction and gambling content as well as known to confront and collaborate with controversial personalities. Although this has gotten him in trouble previously, he is hesitant to let go.

Advertisement

Adin Ross assures Donald Trump stream

Donald Trump is one of the most popular American politicians. He is a member of the Republican Party and has served as the 45th President of the United States from January 2017 to January 20, 2021. Other than being one of the most controversial politicians, he is also a fierce media personality and a businessman.

Adin Ross has been inviting and interviewing a ton of controversial personalities for some time now. He had promised on one of his Kick livestreams that he was planning to invite and interview Donald Trump and Dana White on the livestream. According to his previous statements talks were already on the way and said that people expect the “Adin x Trump” stream very soon.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1712084684698509578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But due to Adin’s reputation of bringing body doubles of famous personalities on stream people were highly doubtful of the collaboration happening. So the streaming star decided to address the situation to his viewers and clear the cloud. Adin came across a Tweet giving options and asking who should be unbanned on Twitch. He stated that he was sure Trump would be unbanned from Twitch if he joined the office again.

Adin Ross proceeded to clarify his viewers’ doubts and stated that he did speak with Dana White recently and asked about the progress of the Adin x Trump stream. According to Adin, Dana was positive about the stream to be happening in the future. Adin Ross was seen to be very excited about the stream and he explained “If it happens, I will be in full peon mode, I will put on a suit tie, I will be super respectful, I will rehearse it, but it gonna happen, bro”.

Advertisement

Does Adin’s followers trust him with Adin x Trump?

Adin Ross announced one of the most exciting streams to happen a while back i.e. Adin x Kim Jong Un interview stream. But Adin Ross broke his follower’s expectations when he brought in a body double of Kim Jong Un on stream and kind of pranked his fans as well as Andrew Tate who was also invited to join the stream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdatess/status/1704647899613630576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Raz_Mihai/status/1712095915954065548?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although Adin Ross broke records for the highest number of viewers waiting for the stream, he also lost his fan’s trust. Netizens find it hard to believe that he would really invite the real Donald Trump on his interview stream or will he bring in a body double again? People are also confused about what Adin will be asking Trump on the stream.