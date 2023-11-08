Adin Ross Reopens the Debate on Mental Health, Claims He Will Turn His Life Around

Adin David Ross, one of the most famous live streamers and content creators at present, rose to prominence because of his gaming skills. However, even though the streamer has often genuinely reached out to people in need in order to help them, Adin is unfortunately remembered more for his eccentric behavior and on-stream collaborations with controversial people.

Incidentally, live streamers and other popular personalities around the world have jumped on the mental health wagon, hoping to spread awareness about the issue. Several celebrities have opened up about their troubling mental health while some streamers like Fousey had to seek medical help multiple times. Adin Ross went through a similar mental health breakdown recently, although he claimed it has been an ongoing problem for quite some time.

Adin opened up about his troubling mental health by posting a video on YouTube, explaining his situation. He clearly mentioned that he felt horrible and depressed every single day, and realized that it was not the way to live a good life. Adin also claimed that he was super-motivated and he was going to start the journey to a better life immediately.

It was because of one of his friends passing away due to a heart attack, that Adin was forced to realize that health is what really mattered in life. The streamer proceeded to advise his viewers that not all the money in the world would matter if you were not healthy, so he wanted everyone to start doing something healthy immediately, even if it was something very small.

Adin Ross loses his best friend, Quatty from a heart attack leading to mental health issues

Adin Ross has been having mental health issues for some time now but the recent death of one of his best friends, Quatty spiraled Adin further into depression. He explained on his YouTube video that he has been heavily grieving Quatty’s death. The streaming sensation even explained how Quatty was one of his old friends whom he used to play NBA 2k with back when he had only a couple of hundred followers.

The streamer also stated how Quatty was only 22 years old and healthy but still faced an unfortunate end. It was Quatty’s death that made Adin realize the importance of health and motivated him to start a new journey. Adin Ross also mentioned in the YouTube video that he was going to change his life for Quatty because that is what he would have wanted.

Many people tried to motivate Adin to get him going. They explained how money could never cure mental health issues, and wanted him to keep his promise and work hard for better health. But there were a few who made fun of his mental health issues. Likewise, some stated they did not care, and others claimed rich people should not be depressed.