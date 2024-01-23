MrBeast Will Give Ten Random People $25,000 Each for Reposting His Giveaway Tweet From the $250,000 He Made From His First X Video

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson finally revealed the revenue his first video on X (Twitter) has made in the last week. And what he has planned to do with the money earned is nothing new. He will be giving away almost all the amount he earned to ten random people.

Advertisement

The YouTube sensation always preferred to upload his videos exclusively on YouTube and nowhere else due to revenue issues. Interestingly, a week back on January 16, 2024, Jimmy took steps to post his first-ever video on X (Twitter) as an experiment to see how much revenue Twitter could provide him. It was one of the long-awaited steps expected from MrBeast since he promised Elon Musk to upload a video on the platform.

However, the video did spectacularly well on X and has garnered around 159 million views in a week. As promised, the YouTuber shared his revenue details with his fans. And “The Beast” himself seemed mind-blown from the results. As per stats shared by Jimmy, his first video on X has made him $263,655. Surprisingly, MrBeast was rather unsure if he could get the same results every time. He wrote on X, “But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1749499065979576613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His planned expenditure of the money won people’s hearts. Rather than using the money for personal reasons, the YouTuber announced that he would love to split the money and give it away to his fans. He detailed how to win the money on his official X (Twitter) account. According to his announcement, MrBeast will be picking and giving 10 random people $25,000 exactly after 72 hours, and what people need to do for an entry is follow him and repost the giveaway announcement tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1749500209061663043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MrBeast did promise that he will give away all the money he makes

It has always been the motto of MrBeast to give away as much money as possible to people in need or to his fans. MrBeast made one of the most generous statements in which he added, “I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.”

MrBeast brought a revolution when it came to creating YouTube videos by thinking it out of the box, spending millions of dollars to bring the ideas to life. However, one of the basic concepts of his video has never changed, which is to help people by giving away money. If properly noticed, he has always created videos on YouTube that either involve straight-up philanthropy or he simply gives away racks of cash as a giveaway or sometimes makes people participate in entertaining competitions.

Advertisement

It is also important to note that Jimmy is not only involved in philanthropic activities on camera but also off the screen. He has created a dedicated website “Beast Philanthropy” which details the various projects his team is involved in.

MrBeast has already achieved the highest feats in his career, may it be YouTube, social media, philanthropy, awards, recognition, entrepreneurship, and more. So what next? That is only for MrBeast to decide.