“MrBeast Pulls More Views on Each of His Videos Than the Super Bowl” – Is Jimmy More Popular in the Content Creation Space Than IShowSpeed?

Recently, Adin David Ross had the brilliant idea to compare who was more popular between Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson. Adin was invited by Bradley Martyn for a session on his podcast Raw Talk. During the podcast, the two breached numerous topics, including relationships and friendships, before Adin flew off on a tangent and claimed that IShowSpeed was way more popular and relevant when compared to MrBeast.

On the surface, there is no doubt that Speed is an extremely popular live streamer. However, people were torn when he was compared to MrBeast, a YouTube legend, who is currently on his way to become to most subscribed channel on the platform. Nevertheless, Adin defended his argument and mentioned that the streamer has gained greater fame worldwide. He even talked about the love Speed receives from countries around the world stating, “Bro, Speed made it worldwide like he is f*cking huge bro…it depends how you look at it but like worldwide, Speed is, Bro, Speed is like…Bro, Speed is like worldwide now, he is different.”

Adin Ross thinks iShowSpeed is more relevant than Mr Beast. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/U6949mJqX8 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 30, 2024

What did Adin Ross say about meeting Speed for the first time?

Adin Ross and Darren have been friends ever since they started streaming on Twitch together. When talking about the YouTube streamer’s popularity, Adin reminisced how their first meeting went. He stated the YouTube sensation was just a small 16-year-old kid from the NBA 2K community, who loved raging at any small issue. The Kick streamer also claimed that Speed has remained the same since then and there has been no change in his energy or eccentric nature. Furthermore, Adin claimed that Speed has since gone worldwide and he was proud of the YouTuber’s progress.

Does MrBeast’s videos draw in more views than the Super Bowl?

Yes, MrBeast’s videos draw in more views than the Super Bowl. According to Forbes, Super Bowl 2023 got around 113 million views across all platforms. As a matter of fact, the Super Bowl has never got more than 116 million views at a given time. In comparison, the average number of views MrBeast gets on a video often crosses the 120 million mark, although Speed is nowhere close to the numbers Jimmy garners.

Objectively speaking, Mr.Beast pulls more views on each of his videos than the SUPER BOWL. Speed is relevant get me wrong, but mainly in the U.S. Mr. Beast literally has a channel dedicated to translating his videos because that’s how popular he is. There are levels to this… — Ro-Beezy (@Robbeezzyy) January 30, 2024

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed live streams every couple of days, each of them receiving around 1-2 million views and even less in some cases. It is also important to note that Speed is pretty irregular when it comes to uploading videos, although they rack up views in the 5 to 6 million margin. So based on the stats available, MrBeast could be easily considered way more popular than IShowSpeed as a content creator both in the United States and the rest of the world.

