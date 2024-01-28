N3on’s Return Goes Poorly as He Was Swatted on His First IRL Stream After Surgery: Was It Staged?

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama was not off to a good start with his after-surgery IRL (In real life) stream. It was simply just another day of him streaming inside a zoo until the most random thing happened. Out of nowhere, he was stopped by SWAT within the zoo as he was escorted out of the area. After ending his LA era, he had come home to his parents to have a major stomach procedure. N3on was suffering a lot because of Crohn’s Disease and had to make frequent visits to the hospital for weekly shots.

After the successful completion of his surgery, the controversial streamer immediately jumped on to work. He organized an IRL stream with him initially visiting the zoo. However, the zoo stream did not turn out to be fruitful because just after a few moments, a zoo official came up to N3on and his team and asked them to get in their car and leave as soon as possible.

When asked for details, the officials simply said they were following orders. A SWAT team was called for N3on and zoo officials were told to hold him for cooperation. The Kick streamer asked another official, “Is everything okay mam?” just to clarify the situation but she responded, “Right now, we don’t know, we just need everyone to evacuate, Thank you.” While not confirmed, it had something to do with a birthday party going on where N3on was taking a walk and streaming.

Is N3on Getting Swatted Real?

It is important to understand that N3on was IRL streaming in a zoo which is considered to be a public space. It is very usual for people to celebrate birthdays or have small family picnics in such locations. So Swatting an individual when in a public space could prove to be extremely dangerous. When N3on was streaming in the zoo, there was a small birthday party taking place which was abruptly disrupted because of the Swatting.

After he came to know about the party, N3on was unhappy about the situation. He stated, “No way there is a birthday party happening. Oh my God, they swatted a birthday party, Nah, that’s not right.” While being escorted out of the zoo, he claimed to have no idea of an ongoing party and exclaimed, “Nah, that is actually messed up.”

On the other hand, the situation worsened N3on’s scripting and viewbotting allegations. Since the streamer has been caught showing scripted content before, people claimed there was no way someone would dare to SWAT an individual for simply visiting the local zoo. People also doubted the Kick streamer could be staging an act to bring attention and legitimacy and thereby cover his view botting and scripting allegations. A Twitter user asked N3on to stop streaming in public areas with his history of Swatting.