N3on claims it feels like the entire world is against him, is the controversial streamer finally moving out of LA?

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, has come a long way since the start of his career. As a matter of fact, he is now a streaming superstar, with an equal rank to many other popular streamers, who is known for his viral but usually controversial content. However, quite unfortunately, it has been for quite some time now that he has been receiving immense hate and criticism from the community for his character, behavior, and relationships.

Advertisement

A lot of people consider N3on to be a “clown” because of his cringy, awkward, and at times hurtful public behavior. Similarly, fans have come to understand that he won’t hesitate to stage controversies if it gets him a bit of popularity



Additionally, N3on is disliked for his friend circle, which comprises controversial personalities like Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, Yousef “Fousey” Saleh Erakat, and more. On the other hand, his relationship with Samantha “Sam” Frank, a fellow streamer, has also become a root cause for the hatred he receives. Although initially, they gave out a “made for each other” vibe with the streamer’s fans accepting the bond, it was after Adin David Ross accused Sam Frank of cheating that the situation took a huge turn. It was Sam Frank’s jealous motive and the streaming sensation’s constant support despite the truth that turned fans against him.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, N3on recently uploaded a video on his official Twitter handle that has gone viral over the internet. The streamer opened up about his thoughts in the video and stated: “In my head, this is exactly how I feel, I feel it is me versus the world, I feel like everyone in the world is out to get me and it’s just me on the other side, and it’s hard, it’s really hard”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1730742706706501681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to him, he would have lost his mind if he had streamed regularly without days off. The streamer further explained how he just sits or lies down in bed during a day off, thinking and getting lost in the thoughts. However, he made sure to thank some of his fans who were appreciative of his work and supportive through the ups and downs of his life.

Surprisingly he also turned out to be apologetic in the video and stated, “To anyone I ever hurt, or did any sh*t to, or made feel away, I apologize, I am actually a nice person, I really am, I don’t mean any harm to anyone, I love everyone”.

Is N3on going on a world tour?

N3on proceeded to make a big announcement in the same viral video. He explained that he was getting away from Los Angeles in around a week and that he would be traveling the world with his friends. All he wanted from now on was to have fun and enjoy life to the fullest. It was a huge surprise for everyone when he stated “It doesn’t matter, none of the money means anything, none of the clout means anything, all it matters is to be happy and that is all I care”.

Advertisement

Although N3on has not announced any plans regarding where he will be traveling to, this might be one of the best decisions the streamer would have taken. Considering the amount of love fellow streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. receives from his world tour IRL streams, N3on might get lucky with traveling the world and win back people’s hearts and trust.