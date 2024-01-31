Will Pokimane join the Kick Live Streaming Platform?

If Pokimane’s last Tweet is to be believed, she is all set to leave Twitch behind. However, this has made fans curious as to whether her next destination is the Kick live-streaming platform. Unfortunately, we cannot tell for certain if Pokimane is gearing up to join Kick or not, as she hasn’t revealed anything about her next venture. The streamer, who is known for her charming and friendly nature, has made a career out of playing games and reacting to videos, which even earned her the title of Twitch Queen. However, with her now leaving Twitch, we do know that Kick has offered millions in a massive contract offer that has gotten fans quite intrigued. As a matter of fact, a lot of Pokimane’s fans believe that she will accept the contract in a few days.

Interestingly, Kick founder, Edward Craven, addressed the Pokimane issue a few months ago during a podcast, where he claimed they are looking to sign new streamers to the platform and are “keeping their ears up for Pokimane.” People on social media have speculated that Pokimane will be the next sensation to join the platform after names like xQc and Adin Ross have already hopped on board.

Is Pokimane’s Twitch era over?

the end of an era twitch has been my home for a decade.. but it’s time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days pic.twitter.com/S8FMp6G3I8 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 30, 2024

In a recent X post, Pokimane hinted that her journey on Twitch was over and she would now be finding a new home. She thanked her fans for all the memories she made while playing League of Legends, Fortnite, and other popular games. Naturally, this “end of an era” suggests that the streamer might switch over to a rival platform. Even Twitch’s official account posted a thank you note to Pokimane in the comment section.

Nevertheless, the message is still too cryptic for us to be certain about Pokimane’s next destination. Although it is confirmed that she is now leaving Twitch, it will be interesting to wait and find outout where Pokimane eventually lands.

What might keep Pokimane from Joining Kick?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/inhuman/status/1752411409726447729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Pokimane has previously mentioned that she is completely against gambling and the fact that the founder of Kick also owns Stake.com, a gambling website, might prevent her from joining the platform. That being said, there are other platforms besides Kick she could switch over as well. It has not been about money for her, especially when morals are involved. A lot of streamers have switched over to Kick because of more money and she clearly stated that it is not a cause of concern for her.

“Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money” is what she said to her viewers on a stream when talking about the subject. Such a stance has made fans speculate that Pokimane might also join YouTube since it is also quite a popular platform with tons of viewer potential. A lot of popular social media personalities like Valkyrae and MoistCr1TiKaL stream on YouTube most of the time and it’s turned out fine for them.

It is a guessing game at this point about Pokimane’s next streaming platform but her time on Twitch has been eventful, to say the least.