Rumors Claim Adin Ross Might Lose His Voice Due to a Sudden Throat Infection

Recent rumors suggested that Adin David Ross might lose his voice over an infection in his throat. Adin Ross is a popular live streamer known for his collaborative content on the Kick streaming platform. It is also important to understand that a live streamer needs to depend on his voice for his career. A major portion of streaming content including reactions, chatting, reviews, and interviews requires constant speaking.

Unfortunately, the Kick streamer might have to face some serious issues with his most precious career requirement. Rumors recently claimed that the 23-year-old was diagnosed with an infection in his throat that might lead to him losing his voice. It is also being said that doctors diagnosing the issue have concluded that Adin’s habit of occasionally sucking and biting on his toes has caused this issue.



Fortunately, it seems like the rumor is nothing but wild speculation as there is nothing on the internet confirming the throat infection. However, it is true that Adin Ross occasionally sucks and bites on his toes. There are several video clips over the internet showing the streamer casually and humorously lifting his feet and sucking on his toes and sometimes even biting his toenails. It is also true that biting fingernails let alone toenails can lead to different infections in the throat.

Fans refuse to believe the legitimacy of the claim

The news naturally shocked Adin’s fans and most refused to believe the legitimacy of the claims. Since people were having a difficult time accepting the news, sources proceeded to point out how the streamer has a habit of following unhygienic practices. They wanted people to note how the Kick streamer was always barefooted while walking around in his warehouse and usually sucked on his toe right after.

Twitter users pointed out how the 23-year-old was sick almost every other week, and questioned how a person could get addicted to biting toenails. A few commenters also stated that the amount of bacteria and fungus on toenails could easily lead to infections. Meanwhile, another user insisted that Adin Ross might need to get throat surgery but will be absolutely fine.

Naturally, due to no formal confirmation from the streamer, most doubted the rumors. A few were strict in their approach and asked others to stop spreading fake news.