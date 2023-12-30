“He’s Already Made It Super Weird” – Adin Ross Says the Feud With N3on Has Burnt All Bridges Between Them to the Point of No Return

Adin David Ross and Rangesh “N3on” Mutama have been feuding with each other for some time now. And it was recently that Adin Ross described his relationship with N3on to have reached a point of no return. For a brief context, N3on used to be a very basic upcoming gaming streamer and YouTuber who got his blockbuster breakthrough only after receiving massive help from Adin Ross.

The face of Kick.com helped him secure connections, and promote his channel after he joined the Kick live streaming platform under a huge contract. After that, N3on became one of the most viral and controversial streaming personalities in the world securing him hundreds and thousands of followers and thousands of live views. However, it was after N3on had met Samantha “Sam” Frank and had a relationship with her that things took a huge turn.

Adin Ross turned out to not favor N3on’s friend circle, none being a good influence, and his girlfriend, Sam Frank, because she cheated on N3on and used him for clout. Unfortunately, N3on ended up not listening to Adin thereby creating a huge ridge between them. During Adin’s recent stream on Kick, upon being asked, he shared his current thoughts about his relationship with N3on. And according to the streaming sensation it has hit a stonewall. He also added how he was in a very tough situation with N3on because he had turned him down badly.

| BREAKING: ADIN CLAIMS HIM AND N3ON BRIDGE ARE TO FAR BURNT OUT, TO FIX THE ISSUES BETWEEN THEM. pic.twitter.com/KylHTmLahl — N3on HQ (@N3onHQ) December 30, 2023

The streamer detailed the situation stating, “I have put out so many blueprints for him right and I have introduced him to so many people, he has only killed, 80% of the people that I would…the top streamers do not like him and if they see him they are gonna…they told me if I see him I am not doing sh*t because he has talked about mom so like he has already made it super weird by just trying to play this role, and he hangs out with people who have tried to ruin me and bury me and do things to f*ck up my group and things, there is no going back from that bro like that is some real…that’s bullsh*t.”

N3on’s father needs some explanation about the Adin Ross situation

Just a few days back, N3on had come out of his ordinary and proceeded to organize an in-house livestream featuring his father. It was during the stream, that the chat had asked N3on’s father about his son’s relationship with Adin Ross. It was to everyone’s surprise that his father did not know about what had happened and was happening between N3on and Adin Ross.

After the Kick streamer asked his father to answer the question, he stated, “They are good friends, they will be friends and they will stay friends.” However, the controversial streamer had an evil smirk on his face while his father answered the question, and he added that he did not want to talk any further about it.

| BREAKING: N3ON GIVES HIS RESPECT TO ADIN ROSS FOR PUTTING HIM ON THE PATH HE IS ON RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/X0Q3QkAhBW — N3on HQ (@N3onHQ) December 27, 2023

On the other hand, the situation got pretty confusing during the same stream when N3on displayed admiration towards Adin Ross. The streamer stated how Adin was the prime reason he was able to reach amazing heights. He further stated, “He forced me to come and ever since then, W Adin’s in the chat bro, he forced me to come because he knew the potential I had, he knew what I could do…I will never forget that night.” But based on Adin’s recent explanation, it is definitely a tough time between N3on and Adin Ross, and things have reached unwell extremities so they don’t seem to get along any time soon.