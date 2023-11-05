Days after calling MrBeast’s videos scripted, xQc reveals what he thinks about Adin Ross

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most celebrated live streamers and content creators in the streaming industry. He started his career as a professional Overwatch player and later switched to streaming gaming content on Twitch. It was because of his spectacular gaming talent he eventually rose to fame.

Besides gaming, he is also known for reacting and expressing his views on major controversial issues among his fellow streamers and content creators. It was because of this that xQc got involved in a major controversy initially with Imane “Pokimane” Anys and later about making money off the Gaza attack.

Felix also shared his thoughts about MrBeast after the YouTube sensation was accused of scripting his competitive videos by Rosanna Pansino. The streamer claimed on stream that MrBeast’s videos were heavily scripted and dumb. Interestingly, xQc’s viewers don’t often agree with everything he says and does, but people find his reactions to be brave, straightforward, and at times hilarious. Naturally, xQc’s explosive reactions are among the major reasons his content is gaining popularity.

After Pokimane, MrBeast, and the Gaza attack, it was now time for xQc to talk about Adin David Ross. Felix shared his thoughts about Adin and his personality in one of his recent streams.

xQc finds Adin Ross to be pretty decent

Adin Ross, a viral content creator and live streamer, is known for his controversial and eccentric behavior. Felix “xQc” has had multiple complaints about Adin especially because of the latter’s behavior. Felix had also mentioned that he is not a fan of some of Adin’s doings.

Recently, xQc had expressed his true thoughts about Adin Ross and his personality. According to him, he does disagree with some of the things his fellow-streamer does and the people he hangs out with but he does not think Adin is inherently a bad person.

The streamer further explained that he had hung out with people from all walks of life, which made him quite good at scanning people. Nevertheless, he ultimately stuck to his opinion that Adin was pretty decent but definitely brain-dead. The online community strangely agreed with what xQc had to say. They stated that it was an accurate description and pointed out that Adin Ross was a good kid.