xQc begs for help to get his Instagram account unbanned

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the greatest livestreamers in the world. He started his career as a professional Overwatch player but later switched to live streaming full-time. His exciting gameplay and other content helped him attract about 12 million followers on Twitch and almost 557k followers on Kick. Recently, xQc got banned from Instagram and was seen begging to get his account unbanned.

Advertisement

Apart from gaming content, xQc eventually threw in reaction and gambling content. Felix also spends a lot of his time talking about various situations to his viewers including how he recently won $5 million from an online game and how he has to face problems with his ex-girlfriend.

There has been an ongoing battle between Felix and his ex, Sam “Adept”. She has accused him of several things including substance abuse. Let’s dive in to know why his Instagram got banned and how he is trying to fix the issue.

Advertisement

xQc begs to get his Instagram unbanned

xQc also made quite a name for himself on Instagram. He had around 570K followers on Instagram before getting banned from the platform. He was shocked to know that the reason for his ban was breaking TOS guidelines which he spoke about in a recent stream. According to him, he has not done anything suspicious on the platform to get banned. He did mention on the stream that getting his account unbanned was not a serious issue for him since he had people at the Instagram office.

But his claims turned out to be not that effective when he was seen begging on Twitter to help get his Instagram account unbanned. He started his statement by phrasing “Hello Instagram or Meta or whoever can help” and later added that his Instagram account got banned out of nowhere. He explained that the official email sent by Instagram stated that it was a guideline strike that would be resolved within a day.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xQc/status/1711481092929126857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Felix requested that it has been multiple days since the ban and the issue was not yet resolved. He gave out his account name and informed the company that he only posts boring and cringy stuff on Instagram and there was nothing suspicious or controversial on his account. He also proceeded to add a picture with his cat to pose as an example of his Instagram posts and ended by writing “Help Please”.

There were a lot of supporters as well as haters who reacted to his pleas on Twitter. A Twitter user commented that he was now completely irrelevant and pointed out that he was not even verified on the platform. While a lot of his fans wanted his account to be unbanned and a few balmed Adept for this situation.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mussieox/status/1711481411255849147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PeepoTVs/status/1711481831378292927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

xQc Instagram ban explained

xQc made a livestream a couple of days ago where he informed his viewers that he was banned/suspended from Instagram on October 7, 2023. He explained that the Instagram ban was because of breaking TOS guidelines and later added that he had never done anything suspicious on the platform. According to Felix, his Instagram account could pose as a role model on how the platform is to be used.

The streaming star also wanted to use this situation to open a new Instagram handle and get it verified. Although he claimed on stream that getting his account unbanned was not an issue, things did not go as per his plans. Most of his fans called out Sam “Adept”, his ex-girlfriend for doing this as a part of her revenge. xQc’s fans also informed everyone to be very careful about the person he/she is dating.