Who Is Yung Filly: The British YouTuber and Musician Was Spotted Accompanying IShowSpeed on His Valentine’s Day Stream

Andres Felipe Barrientos, professionally known by his alias Yung Filly is a renowned British YouTuber, musician, host, social media influencer, and Twitch livestreamer. Several years after moving to England from Colombia, Yung started his YouTube channel named “Yung Filly” in November 2013 when he was just a teen. However, his YouTube career was pushed aside for a while and it was only a few years back in February 2018 that he uploaded his first video.

Readers will be interested to know that, Yung is not the most dedicated content creator on the platform. He has posted only 69 videos to date including comedy videos, interviews, and music videos. In 2022, Yung Filly opened another YouTube channel completely dedicated to gaming and reaction content. However, he is not to be taken lightly by the number of videos, as the YouTuber easily acquired hundreds and thousands of views and occasionally millions on each video. In fact, Yung is popular enough to be frequently featured on Beta Squad and The Sidemen.

Other than being a YouTuber with around 2.5 million combined subscribers, he is pretty massive as a musician. The YouTube sensation has released 10 music singles since 2017 and acquired UK peak chart positions in 4 of them. He has collaborated with Amin Mohammed aka Chunkz, a YouTuber and musician for a few of his songs like “Clean Up”, “Hold”, and “Confidence”. Furthermore, Yung Filly has worked alongside fairly popular rappers and songwriters like Geko and Chip for his singles “Confidence” and “Day To Day”.

Yung Filly does boast pretty high social media followers i.e. 3 million on Instagram, almost 450k on Twitter, and 2.8 million followers on TikTok. However, the YouTuber’s content is not limited to YouTube and social media platforms. His Twitch channel has more than 250k followers, where he is known to showcase exciting Warzone and Fortnite gameplay alongside Q&A sessions. Additionally, Yung has hosted shows on BBC Three named “Hot Property” and “Dont Scream”.

What was Yung Filly doing on IShowSpeed’s stream?

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is an immensely popular YouTube live streamer. He had organized a Valentine’s Day double date stream with none other than Yung Filly. They met each other in Brazil and spent some quality time with two girls featured in the stream. The duo went around visiting various romantic sites in the city while playing arcade games and fun indoor games like “Monkey See Monkey Do” before culminating in a fancy dinner.

At the dinner, Yung was forced to hear IShowSpeed brag about his new Jacob & Co. X CR7 exclusive watch and its worth. Although he was excited to see Speed own one, his claims of the watch being worth $3 million threw him off guard. It is important to note that Speed’s CR7 watch is estimated to be worth around $150k and was a birthday gift from Adin David Ross.

Soon after, there was a huge change in the atmosphere when IShowSpeed’s credit card did not work while paying the dinner bill. Yung Filly burst out in laughter as he had to bail Speed out of the situation by paying the dinner bill himself.