With xQc still under fire for his alleged gambling addiction, how much has the streamer gambled away in total?

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the top-rated live streamers and content creators in the world. Although he started his career as a professional Overwatch player, he eventually chose to livestream his talent on Twitch which helped his rise to prominence. Furthermore, his spectacular gameplay and inclusion of hilarious reaction content helped him acquire almost 12 million followers on Twitch.

Advertisement

As xQc grew in popularity, he started showing an increased interest in gambling content. Yet, Twitch rules prohibited Felix from streaming such content on the platform. However, there was a massive turn of events when the Kick live streaming platform began competing against Twitch by paying extra for gambling content.

Felix did not hesitate to jump to Kick alongside Twitch under a massive $100 million contract. It was further revealed by xQc in one of his streams that he had two different contracts with Kick and Stake separately. According to the details provided by xQc on his live stream, both the contracts included are worth more than $275 million which makes the Kick contract worth $100 million and the Stake contract worth $175 million.

Advertisement

Although most people knew xQc’s intention while joining Kick was to stream gambling content, the online community was not happy with this decision. People hated xQc promoting such dangerous habits on stream and were also worried that the streamer’s content was not suitable for children anymore.

However, xQc has been open about his thoughts on gambling content since the very beginning. He once stated that he was not a hypocrite and not trying to be a role model. According to him, he was just there to have some fun and forced the point that he would be doing the same until he was bored. Felix also added that people made him believe that he was doing the wrong thing, but he later gained surety that there was no problem from his end, and he was not going to apologize for that.

The streaming sensation also addressed the situation a few months back where he claimed that people were being opportunistic about him being under fire. According to xQc, people piled on to criticize his work when he was already under fire, and he felt it to be really weird.

How much did xQc gamble away on online gambling?

Felix “xQc” has been gambling online for several years as of the time of writing. However, there has been a significant difference in the amount he gambles with, especially after joining Kick. The streamer also appears to lose a massive amount of money while gambling, and this has made his fans curious about the total amount of money he has wasted on the habit.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iqkev/status/1721586783110992188?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to xQc’s recent statistics page, the total wagered amount was almost $2.7 billion. The amount is almost $1 billion more than what he wagered during the month of September. Although Felix has had massive wins while online gambling, it was announced by the streamer that he has lost $15 million in the month of November alone. This shows that xQc could have lost billions of dollars over the years of gambling addiction.

It is also very important to understand that although xQc has wagered and lost billions of dollars on online gambling, most of the money could be sponsored money, and the actual amount xQc risks from his own pocket is likely to be quite low.