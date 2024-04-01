5 Hottest Photos of Danielle Collins That Make One of the Most Glamorous American Players in the Last Decade

Danielle Collins is one of the most glamorous tennis stars in the sport right now. The American star has not only thrilled fans with her tennis but also her beauty over the years. Collins has decided to retire at the end of the 2024 season and start her family soon. Now the American is enjoying her last season on tour and has made a remarkable run in Miami.

Advertisement

Collins defeated Elena Rybakina in the final of the Miami Open to win her first title in 2024. The American impressed throughout the event and claimed the win in her final Miami Open title, in front of her home crowd. Collins, known for her witty on-court interviews and her epic reactions, will be missed on court. She made her WTA Tour debut in 2014 and will complete 10 years before retiring from professional sport by the end of the 2024 season.

While her personality is funny and bubbly, Collins is still one of the most glamourous players on tour. The American star attracts a lot of interest due to her pictures and bold look. Collins has around 194k followers on her Instagram account where she interacts with her fans. Also, the American posts her pictures frequently for her followers. Here are the five hottest pictures of Danielle Collins on the internet.

Advertisement

(Images Credits: Danielle Collins official Instagram account)

Advertisement

Who is Danielle Collins dating?

Danielle Collins is currently dating Joe Vollen. The duo have been together for more than 2 years and are often seen together. Vollen was even seen in the players box cheering Collins on at the Australian Open in 2022. Vollen is a fitness model in New York and works for Club Monaco.

In the past, Vollen had dated another WTA player, Lucia Safarova but is now settled with Collins. Also, Danielle Collins has admitted that one of the major reasons behind her retirement is her wanting to come out of her health complications. Now, with Collins set to retire in 2024, the duo could be set to start a family in the coming years.