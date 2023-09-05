Alexander Zverev Has US Open Spectator Evacuated for “Hitler Phrase” as Carlos Alcaraz Clash Nears
Puranjay Dixit
|Published September 05, 2023
Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner are playing out an incredible Round of 16 match. The clash, however, has been shadowed by controversy. One fan has been evicted from the Arthur Ashe Stadium for yelling a ‘Hitler phrase’, according to Zverev’s complaint to the chair umpire.
Advertisement
Zverev is leading the fifth set 3-0 at the time of writing. A quarter-final with Carlos Alcaraz is on the horizon unless the German lets Sinner claw his way back. However, he will have to keep his focus and not get distracted by the controversy.
Fan evicted after Alexander Zverev complains about Hitler phrase
Zverev and Sinner are engaged in a titanic tussle for a spot in the last 8 of the 2023 US Open. The World No.12 failed to capitalize after winning the third set to take a 2-1 lead. Following the Italian winning the fourth set, the clash has gone all the way to the deciding set. The score stands at 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 5-2 at the time of writing.
Advertisement
At 2-2 in the fourth set, Zverev approached the chair umpire complaining that a fan had yelled out ‘the most famous Hitler phrase there is’. The umpire was infuriated and directed security to evict the fan. After a brief 10-minute search for the guilty audience member, he was identified and evicted by security officers amid a barrage of boos.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/status/1698920595210019156?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Zverev is on the verge of winning the clash, which is still going strong at 1:30 a.m. local time. The German did not let himself get distracted by the incident, possibly a dig at his nationality. If he sees Sinner out, Alcaraz will be waiting for him in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.
Advertisement
Share this article