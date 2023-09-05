HomeSearch

Alexander Zverev Has US Open Spectator Evacuated for “Hitler Phrase” as Carlos Alcaraz Clash Nears

Puranjay Dixit
|Published September 05, 2023

Alexander Zverev Has US Open Spectator Evacuated for "Hitler Phrase" as Carlos Alcaraz Clash Nears

Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a shot against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner are playing out an incredible Round of 16 match. The clash, however, has been shadowed by controversy. One fan has been evicted from the Arthur Ashe Stadium for yelling a ‘Hitler phrase’, according to Zverev’s complaint to the chair umpire.

Zverev is leading the fifth set 3-0 at the time of writing. A quarter-final with Carlos Alcaraz is on the horizon unless the German lets Sinner claw his way back. However, he will have to keep his focus and not get distracted by the controversy.

Fan evicted after Alexander Zverev complains about Hitler phrase

Zverev and Sinner are engaged in a titanic tussle for a spot in the last 8 of the 2023 US Open. The World No.12 failed to capitalize after winning the third set to take a 2-1 lead. Following the Italian winning the fourth set, the clash has gone all the way to the deciding set. The score stands at 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6,  5-2 at the time of writing.

At 2-2 in the fourth set, Zverev approached the chair umpire complaining that a fan had yelled out ‘the most famous Hitler phrase there is’. The umpire was infuriated and directed security to evict the fan. After a brief 10-minute search for the guilty audience member, he was identified and evicted by security officers amid a barrage of boos.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/status/1698920595210019156?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zverev is on the verge of winning the clash, which is still going strong at 1:30 a.m. local time. The German did not let himself get distracted by the incident, possibly a dig at his nationality. If he sees Sinner out, Alcaraz will be waiting for him in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.

Share this article

About the author

Puranjay Dixit

Puranjay Dixit

Puranjay is a Tennis writer at The SportsRush. He has been following tennis ever since his parents introduced him to the game when he was 10 years old. Ask him who's his favorite player, and he'll answer Rafael Nadal, but ask him who's the greatest player of this era, and he'll (begrudgingly) say, Novak Djokovic. Apart from Tennis, Puranjay thoroughly follows cricket (who doesn't?) and is a complete football nut, dabbling in many other sports as well. He may be pursuing a degree in an unrelated field, but sports, and writing about sports, remains his first love.

Read more from Puranjay Dixit