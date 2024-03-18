“Everytime I Win Money… They Put My Feet On Ground Again!”: Carlos Alcaraz Opens Up About Impact of Young Tennis Stardom in Spain And How He Deals With It

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells 2024 title by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. After the match, he spoke about how he deals with being a superstar at a young age. He credited his parents for keeping him grounded.

Advertisement

Speaking to Tennis Channel after winning the ATP 1000 title for the second consecutive year, Alcaraz was asked about being globally famous at only 20. He said his parents have a huge role in helping him handle it. The Spaniard stated they help him keep his feet on the ground every time he wins a tournament or a large amount of prize money.

Well, my, my father and my mom have a really good role on that side. I mean, they try to put me in the ground every time that I win a tournament, that I win an amount of money. I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to hide, they always stay there, you know, to put my feet on the ground again.

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz additionally stated that being humble about his stature is not difficult for him. He claimed even after a great tournament, he simply wants to be back with his friends like nothing happened. The two-time Grand Slam champion said he wanted to feel like a ‘normal guy’ at home and not as a high-achieving tennis player.

“And well, for me, it’s not difficult to do it because every time that I do really good results or I have a really good run in a tournament, I always want to be back with my friends, just feel like, nothing. Nothing happened to me. I would love to be back at home, feel like I’m Carlos Alcaraz, as a person, not as a tennis player, not that I did something, something huge. I want you to feel like I’m a normal guy.”

Alcaraz has achieved great tennis success at only 20, in less than five years of professional tennis. His Indian Wells 2024 win was his fifth ATP 1000 title, in addition to his two Grand Slams. He also holds the record of being the youngest World No.1 ever.

About the money Carlos Alcaraz was referring to, it is his career prize money which has reached $27.47 million. Alcaraz won a whopping $1.1 million paycheck for winning the Indian Wells 2024 title and would look to add another $1.1 million at Miami Open 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz family: A look at who keeps him grounded

Turning pro as early as 16 and prospering almost right away requires incredible family support. Alcaraz, fortunately, had that in the form of his parents and also siblings. His father, Alcaraz González, was a professional player himself, even breaking into the top 1000 in 1990 (NY Times via People).

Advertisement

However, he had to quit because of how expensive it proved to be. He serves as the director of a local tennis club in El Palmar, Murcia, owned by the family. His mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, previously worked with IKEA.

Carlos Alcaraz also has three brothers. Younger brothers Sergio and Jaime also play tennis, with the latter being tipped as a possible prodigy. Older sibling Alvaro, meanwhile, had a brief doubles career before becoming Carlos’ full-time support system. He frequently travels with the World No.2 and is present for almost all his matches. He also occasionally serves as a sparring partner for the reigning Wimbledon champion.

Even as Alcaraz is on good terms with almost every competing tennis player, not much is known about his friends off the court. After his Indian Wells 2024 triumph, he will head to Miami in hopes of bagging the Sunshine Double.