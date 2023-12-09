“Dare You to Show a Video of Roger Federer Applauding a Great Novak Djokovic Shot!” – ATP Tour Scribe Gets Slammed by Serb’s Fans and Neutrals Alike After Accusing Him of Poor Sportsmanship

The GOAT debate nowadays seems to have taken an ugly turn as fans of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are virtually at war with each other, supporting their favorites by highlighting their positives or putting their rivals down. A change of guard due to Novak Djokovic dominating the men’s singles game has given his supporters a new lease of life and made many pundits and other stakeholders of the game change their minds. But one journalist by the name of Fred Mayer, who ironically works for the ATP Tour, is more of a Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer enthusiast and he tried to put out a point of view very strongly.

Advertisement

He came up with a tweet on X recently, having a video which showcased a point in which Novak Djokovic was seen furiously breaking his racquet thrice after being outplayed in a point against Gael Monfils many years ago. The match seems to be from the 2010 Davis Cup Final match between France and Serbia that took place in Djokovic’s home town of Belgrade. The journalist accused Novak Djokovic of being disrespectful to his opponents rather than accepting graciously that he played a better shot.

Mayer also brought up the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic never winning the ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship of the Year Award in his 20-year professional career. He defended his paymasters for their decision to not consider him. However, the reactions were not so favorable towards Mayer and his post.

Advertisement

In what has turned out to be a surprise to a huge extent, it is only ardent Novak Djokovic fans who supported their player but also many neutrals, who spoke facts in their comments. There are tennis lovers who believe that on the contrary, if there is any player who openly applauds his opponents when they play a better shot, it is Novak Djokovic. There were some reactions which also saw Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal being mentioned, not so much in a good light when it comes to this aspect.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FredWMeyer666/status/1732944244267208776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Here are reactions to the post –

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Puttson80/status/1733092485667127698?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Goran_Davidovic/status/1733144773731487949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sounak/status/1733119426931679382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nipple_suck/status/1733184442393641205?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cleetche/status/1733249780451828028?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/El_Wray/status/1733266782520041477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ckennmusic/status/1733249286412832816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/skopjanecottt/status/1733179349535256865?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DavidMukhari/status/1733200190952046918?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Amazingly_Randi/status/1733166516290380107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Did Roger Federer deserve to win the ATP Sportsmanship Award more than Novak Djokovic?

Ironically, Roger Federer has won the Sportsmanship Award as many as 13 times in his career, which continues to be a record. While this year, Novak Djokovic was not even considered for the ATP honour despite many instances of graciousness, including one in which he helped a fallen Jannik Sinner back on his feet almost immediately during their Wimbledon 2023 semifinal match. It is perhaps the image Roger Federer has, of being extremely elegant in his style of play and appearance while being charming and calm as well.

Many Novak Djokovic fans have pointed out instances of Roger Federer losing his cool or acting unsportingly on several occasions in his career. Federer has taken multiple shots at Djokovic publicly before in the past, while the Serb has never really responded to those or begun a verbal tirade of his own against the Swiss great. Although the 20-time Grand Slam champion has admitted that he had anger issues in his childhood, which spilled onto his youth and he had to work on it a lot to change his destiny. But when it comes to putting Djokovic down, his fans’ and other people claiming that he isn’t as bad as what he is projected by some quarters, is not entirely wrong.