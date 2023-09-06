Did Novak Djokovic Take a Dig at US Open Presenter & Former Serena Williams Coach?

Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after his match against Taylor Fritz of the United States (not pictured) on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic cruised through to the quarterfinals of the US Open with a straight-sets victory against American Taylor Fritz. The Serbian is chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam title in men’s tennis and is considered the favorite to achieve that feat. Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams’ former coach, was the interviewer for Djokovic’s on court interview after the game and the duo has some controversial history. Many fans are suggesting that the Serbian has taken a dig at Stubbs while answering the question about his childhood in Serbia.

The Serbian was talking about his difficult childhood in ‘war-torn’ Serbia in the 90s and how proud he is of his achievement to come this far in his career. Stubbs has been critical of the Serbian crowd and Djokovic in the past and fans’ believe this was a sarcastic reply by Djokovic to Stubbs.

Novak Djokovic takes a dig at Rennae Stubbs

Novak Djokovic had very little problems as he brushed aside Taylor Fritz to reach a record 47th Grand Slam at the US Open 2023. The 23-time Grand Slam winner will now face another American Ben Shelton for a place in the finals. Djokovic was talking to Rennae Stubbs after the game and the fans’ were quick to remember their turbulent history.

After Djokovic’s Australian Open 2023 win, Rennae Stubbs and Caitlin Thompson both made rude remarks about Djokovic and his home country of Serbia in their podcast titled ‘Wrapping the Australian,’ criticizing the Serbians fans. Thompson stated that sitting with Serbians was not a ‘pleasant setting’ while she was in attendance for the finals match.

After the match, Djokovic engaged in an on-court interview with Rennae Stubbs and fans’ believe that Djokovic took a sly dig at her while answering the question about his childhood and Serbia. The 36-year-old stated that he and his parents endured a lot of difficulty during the 90’s and he that he is happy with how far he has come in his life.

“This is the sport that’s given me so much. Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country, I faced a lot of adversity & had to endure along with my parents & family to even get a shot. I was very lucky to encounter some people who believed in me. Without them, wouldn’t be here.. I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get so I’m trying to enjoy as much as I possibly can.”

Stubbs addressed Djokovic as “my friend,” which irritated the Serbian’s supporters, who labeled Stubbs a “hypocrite.” Novak Djokovic fans even pleading with the officials to send someone else to interview the Serbian. They took to social media to voice their concern.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MusingsMany/status/1699289453708382478?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NDjokofan/status/1699158928393658505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nole_fan_girl/status/1699159242316677287?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cristin75773247/status/1699163889013755965?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FitaR/status/1699174047995834398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Controversial comments made by Stubbs regarding Serbia

Rennae Stubbs is never the one to shy away from voicing her opinion and in her podcast along with Caitlin Thompson, she made comments towards the Serbian and his fans that incensed the fans. Thompson even stated that sitting with the Serbian crowd was not a ‘fun environment.’ Be it about his stance against vaccination or his conduct on the court, Stubbs has often been critical of Djokovic.

With Novak Djokovic now through to the semi-finals of the US Open and it would be interesting to see if Stubbs would be invited to do another on-court interview with the Serbian superstar.