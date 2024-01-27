Has Medvedev Ever Won a Grand Slam? Fans Recall Russian’s Hilarious Comment on Wife in 2021

Jan 22, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a shot against Nuno Borges of Portugal in the fourth round of the men s singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Has Medvedev ever won a Grand Slam? The answer to the question is ‘Yes’. The 27-year-old Russian has missed out on so many Grand Slam titles, losing in the finals, that the question ‘Has Medvedev ever won a Grand Slam?’ is reverberating in the tennis world. Daniil Medvedev won his lone Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open.

Medvedev just reached the finals of the 2024 Australian Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. He will now be facing Jannik Sinner on Sunday. He had previously hailed both Sinner and Djokovic as worthy opponents in the final. This will be Medvedev’s 6th Grand Slam final and 3rd in the Majors. He reached the US Open finals thrice before, losing twice in 2019 and 2023.

Medvedev’s journey at the 2021 US Open was as flawless as any tennis player can dream of. In the 7 matches he won, only one match went to the fourth set. He won the rest of the matches in straight sets, including the big final against Novak Djokovic. Medvedev beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarter-finals, the only match he won in four sets. He then beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals before meeting Djoker in the finals. Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets of 6-4 to win the US Open.

Knowing about his journey that year should put all doubts about ‘Has Medvedev ever won a Grand Slam?’ to rest. In 2023, when Medvedev had the chance to win his 2nd Grand Slam, he lost to Djokovic by 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. It was after the match, during the trophy presentation, that Medvedev made a light-hearted comment after a heartbreaking loss.

“I was here 2 years ago when I won. I was like what a great anniversary gift for my wifeâ€æ a pretty sh*t one today. Today is our anniversary again.. I thought, come on, do it one more time,” said Medvedev at the trophy presentation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1701020941088923840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He was making a joke about the fact that their anniversary was on September 12, a day after he lost the final. His win would’ve been a great gift for his wife, which he did in the 2021 US Open.

Medvedev and his wife Daria Chernyshkova (now Medvedeva) got hitched in 2018, and they have a child together, a daughter. Their daughter was born in 2022 and fellow Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev is her Godfather. Medvedev and his wife met each other during their teenage years, playing tennis with each other. Daria had to finally leave the sport after suffering multiple injuries. She continued to stay by her husband’s side and support his career. The couple stays with their daughter in Monte Carlo.