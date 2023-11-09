“Money You Get in Saudi Will Not Make a Difference”: Should Djokovic & Alcaraz Listen to Messi’s Former Teammate?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are nearly set to play an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia next month. The world’s top 2 players agreeing to such a proposal came before multiple media reports across the globe claimed that the country is planning to invest in either the Miami or the Madrid Masters from 2025. The Saudi Arabian government, through its Public Investment Fund (PIF), is spreading its financial tentacles across many sports and soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently commented on this growing phenomenon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently gave an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored in which he spoke about his soccer contemporaries taking up lucrative deals in Saudi Arabia to finish off their careers with more money. He wasn’t against some players agreeing to those due to their financial situation, citing the example of LIV Golf even as Saudi Arabia is doing what is being termed as ‘sportswashing’. But Zlatan also got uncharacteristically philosophical about players confusing material comforts with happiness in life. The Swedish star agreed that money does make life easier for a person, but it can never guarantee happiness as it tends to create more problems as well.

While revealing that he turned down offers from controversial countries such as China and Saudi Arabia, Zlatan believes that most sportspersons going for the sweetheart Saudi Arabian deals are doing it to satisfy their egos and reputation rather than actually improving their game. He also gave his own example of fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing at FC Barcelona. But within a year, he felt his stint was a nightmare and as a result, his performances nosedived. Zlatan was quoted as saying in the interview –

“I had an offer also from China, I had an offer also from Saudi. “But the situation is, what do you want? What objectives do you have? Certain players need to finish their career on the big stage because that is the high end of your career.

“You have to be remembered for your talent, not for what you earned. Because if you were remembered in the opposite way, what we are training every day for, what we are being recognised for is our talent and that is what you want to be remembered for. “Money creates problems, even in families. Money brings stress, the more you have, the more stress and where’s the stop? You could live a good life with normal money… But what is normal money now? “I’ve been under both sides. I’ve been without money but have had a good life. Happiness is about moments. I’m happy (right now) but in 10 minutes I could be unhappy. So it is moments. Money makes your life easier, but it does not give you happiness. You are happy with one situation now. “My dream to come to FC Barcelona, after one year, it was my nightmare. I think when it comes to (wanting to) have a lot of money, it’s an ego thing, because your life will not change. “Let’s take the Saudi situation now. A player who has (already) made a lot of money goes there to make crazy more amount of money, does it change your life? Because I can tell you that you would die before wasting the money you have already earned than the money you would get in Saudi, so it would not make a lot of difference.”

Djokovic, Alcaraz slammed for supporting Saudi Arabian investment

Perhaps, Djokovic might be thinking positively about more money entering tennis through Saudi Arabia, as he is waging a war against the ATP through PTPA. The World No.1 believes that the ATP is not doing enough to keep tennis commercially viable or player-friendly and these issues are being agreed upon by many players. Additionally, Djokovic feels that as long as the ‘integrity and tradition’ of tennis is kept alive, Saudi Arabia signing a deal with the ATP should not be a problem as the PIF has done so with other sports too.

While Carlos Alcaraz too did not raise any issues with Saudi Arabia and has in fact, expressed excitement to play there more in the future. Nick Kyrgios believes that with this, players could get paid what they finally deserve. However, these players have not escaped the wrath of the tennis world since they believe that money is taking precedence over morality. As a result, players like Djokovic and Alcaraz might benefit from reconsidering their stance on Saudi Arabia by hearing out someone like Zlatan, realising what they already have and their status as icons for the youth.