All About Novak Djokovic Bagging His First-Ever ATP Masters 1000 Match Win in 2005 As a Qualifier Who Was a Top 10 Player

Novak Djokovic bagged his 400th match win in ATP Masters tournaments on Saturday, March 9, 2024. This incredible journey started at the 2005 Paris Masters, where the Serb secured his first win in a 1000-level tournament.

An 18-year-old Djokovic, ranked World No.85, successfully battled through the qualifying rounds of the 2005 Paris Masters. Back then, this was an indoor carpet tournament, rather than a hard court like it is today. This was his second main draw appearance, having lost in the first round of the 2005 Cincinnati Open.

Playing under the flag of Serbia and Montenegro, he faced World No.37 Victor Hanescu in the opening round. The teenager raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set. However, he unfortunately could not complete the win as Hanescu retired at that juncture.

Novak Djokovic then came up against World No.9 Mariano Puerta. Seeded fourth, the Argentine had received a bye into the second round and was a heavy favorite for the win.

But Djokovic had different plans. Almost like a sign of things to come, the Serb blew Puerta out of the park to claim a win in straight sets. He showed absolutely no signs of being intimidated by a top-10 opponent, as would normally be expected of a qualifier.

Djokovic won the first set easily before Puerta put up some fight in the second. The latter, who had reached the French Open final that year, forced a tiebreak in the second set.

The current World No.1 though, maintained his composure even as the tiebreaker lasted 20 points. He ultimately won 6-3, 7-6(9). His quality was evident from the fact that he beat the World No.9 to become the only qualifier to reach the third round of the 2005 Paris Masters. #14 seed Tommy Robredo halted his run but Djokovic had left no doubt he was destined for great things.

Interestingly, the Paris Masters’ official name back then was BNP Paribas Masters. The same company currently sponsors the Indian Wells Masters, where Novak Djokovic bagged his 400th win in ATP 1000s in 2024.

Novak Djokovic chasing Rafael Nadal’s record for ATP Masters wins

Nineten years after his first victory in an ATP Masters tournament, Djokovic crossed the 400-win milestone at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. Now, he will look to bag his 401st win on Monday, March 11, and move one step closer to taking home a record sixth title at Indian Wells. The World No.1, who has collected a whopping 40 ATP Masters trophies, will face lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

If Novak Djokovic defeat the Italian, he would come within five wins of eclipsing Rafael Nadal’s record for most ATP 1000 match wins. The Spaniard boasts 406 Ws but a last-moment withdrawal at Indian Wells means he will not add to this tally. However, even if Djokovic goes all the way and lifts the title, he would end the tournament with 405 wins, one short of tying the record. Going by the current state of affairs, though, it would not be long before the 24-time Grand Slam champion owns this record as well.