Sebastian Korda vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Prediction and Live Streaming Details of Dubai Tennis Championships Round of 16 Clash: Korda Faces Exit Against Upbeat Dutch Player

The Sebastian Korda vs Botic van de Zandschulp match is set to thrill tennis fans in the Round of 16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. This will be the fourth encounter between the two players, with Van de Zandschulp leading their head-to-head 2-1. Now, with Korda ranked No.33 in the world, compared to Van de Zandschulp’s No.75, the American might fancy his chances to make it 2-2.

Sebastian Korda has had an up and down season so far. The American is yet to get a big win under his belt, with his best run coming at the Adelaide Open 2024 in January. Also, the 23-year-old has lost all big matches against Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev this season. In the first round in Dubai, Korda eased past the Russian, Pavel Kotov in straight sets. Now, the 23-year-old will be keen to get the win in the Sebastian Korda vs Botic Van De Zandschulp clash.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Botic Van De Zandschulp caused a big upset in the first round in Dubai. The Dutch defeated Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, in the first round. The 28-year-old is yet to enjoy a long run at a tournament this year and would hope to change it at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Sebastian Korda will be tested against the upcoming Dutch player. So a van de Zandschulp win won’t exactly be an upset, even though tennis fans in the USA would like to think much better of Korda surely. The SportsRush’s Sebastian Korda vs Botin van de Zandschulp prediction is in favor for the Dutch to win in three sets.

The Sebastian Korda vs Botic Van De Zandschulp match will be played on Wednesday, 28th February at 7.40 AM ET. The weather is expected to be pleasant with temperatures around 22 Degrees Celsius. Also, the match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States.