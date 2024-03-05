Massive Rafael Nadal Streak Set To Come To An End At Indian Wells 2024 Round 1 Clash Against Milos Raonic

The Indian Wells 2024 tournament is already the talk of the tennis world. However, there is particularly more excitement about the return of Rafael Nadal for the iconic American ATP 1000 Masters event. And the fact that Nadal will have to play a Round of 128 match to qualify for further rounds because of using his ‘protected ranking’, unlike other superstars who get a bye in that round and play their first match in the Round of 64.

Nadal is currently ranked number 652nd in the world in the ATP rankings. So 2024 will be just the second time in his career that Rafael Nadal will compete in the first round at Indian Wells. And it will co-incidentally be the 20th anniversary of the first time he had to do so, which was on his Indian Wells debut in 2004.

The then 17-year-old Rafael Nadal did win his Round of 128 match as well as his Round of 64 clash, but lost in the Round of 32 to Agustin Calleri. Since then, Nadal has won the Indian Wells three times, and will look to add a fourth title in 2024.

It also happened that Rafael Nadal made quite an impression on Roger Federer after defeating him in a doubles match by teaming up with Tommy Robredo, another Spaniard. Federer made a grand gesture of inviting Nadal to watch him play his men’s singles match from his box, which is when actually the world first took notice of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal set to face Milos Raonic in Round of 128 at Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal will face a familiar face in the first round of the Indian Wells 2024, which isMilos Raonic. Nadal enjoys a 8-2 head-to-head lead against Raonic and would fancy his chances. However, it was Raonic who won their last meeting at Indian Wells in 2015. Nadal and Raonic clashed in the quarterfinals, with the Canadian winning the match in three sets.

Rafael Nadal will start as largely the favorite in this Indian Wells clash. But the Spaniard has been dealt a tough draw at the tournament. Nadal will potentially face Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz on the course to the semi-finals. The 37-year-old will have to be at his best, to stand a chance of winning the Indian Wells title again.